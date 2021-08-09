Wilkin Co. dispatchers were struggling with workload, new law

In July, the Wilkin County Board approved three new full-time dispatcher positions, totaling four this year.
The new positions bring the total number of full-time dispatcher positions to eight, an amount that’s needed to sustain the 24/7 workload, according to Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler.
Previously, one dispatcher worked per 12-hour shift. Now, with double the full-time positions, two dispatchers will cover each shift, Wilkin County Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken said.
“We need more coverage, and (the sheriff’s office) wanted two people in the seat versus one person because of how busy we have been and how they anticipate that continuing and only growing,” Sandbakken said.
The sheriff’s office decided to bring their request for an additional three full-time dispatchers to the county board last month for a couple reasons. The first, a state law went into effect July 1, 2021, that requires every public safety answering point to maintain a telephone cardiopulmonary resuscitation program. In other words, a dispatcher is required to stay on the phone with the caller and go through medical procedures before an ambulance arrives.
“So the dispatcher is on the phone with a person telling them how to do a medical practice and also at that time, she or he is trying to get an ambulance going, trying to get a rescue going, trying to get the police or sheriff’s going depending on where the call is. It’s too much for one person,” Fiedler said. “It’s almost impossible to be doing that by just one person.”
The second, Barnesville, Minnesota, asked if Wilkin County would be willing to contract their dispatch services since the Clay County town was dissatisfied with their current services.
Fiedler said they are planning to offer their dispatch services to Barnesville for around $48,000 per year. Barnesville currently pays $40,000 for services provided by the Red River Regional Dispatch Center (RRRDC), Daily News previously reported. The dispatch center covers all of Clay and Cass counties, including Moorhead, Minnesota, and Fargo, North Dakota.
The Wilkin County workload would increase if they were to cover Barnesville, but with or without the contract, Fiedler said they would have requested three new full-time positions.
The county wanted to have two dispatchers per shift because employees felt as if they could not take vacation days or were consistently working overtime, Sandbakken said. Sometimes Wilkin County Jail staff needed to assist dispatchers because the workload was unmanageable for one person, especially under the new law, Fiedler said.
The full-time positions will omit the need for the two part-time positions as well, Sandbakken said, which were difficult to fill. Few people wanted to work a part-time dispatcher position that didn’t receive any county benefits and was always on call. It was a revolving door, she said.
“This was always a conversation, but (the sheriff’s office) didn’t want to bring it to the board yet, but then Barnesville came into the discussion and they felt they really needed to express this to the board before budget,” Sandbakken said.
The four new full-time positions are included in the 2022 sheriff’s office and communications budget, Sandbakken said, which has increased by more than $200,000 from 2021.
“Because of how hard it is to find employees in general, the board felt that not all of them would be starting today. It’s going to be phased, so they didn’t think it would hurt the budget as much,” she said.
Currently, the county has filled two of the new positions, bringing the total number of working full-time dispatchers to six.
“We’re not out to make money. It’s not something we will do or can do, but I think it’s good for the county residents that we have two dispatchers on so when there is an emergency, we have enough help up in dispatch to get everything this person would need,” Fiedler said.
