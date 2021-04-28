Wilkin Co. Fair planning amid uncertainty

The Wilkin County Ag Society held a fair board meeting Tuesday, April 27 to discuss progress on the 2021 Wilkin County Fair. Despite uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the board is moving forward with planning the annual event.
Fair boards across the state are “in limbo” as they await updated guidelines from the state, board President Stephanie Miranowski said. With no knowledge of how the state’s pandemic situation will look by August, the fair board is planning based on current guidance.
The fairgrounds will be under the jurisdiction of the Wilkin County Ag Society, so it will be up to them to ensure everyone is adhering to proper protocols, Miranowski said.
Wilkin County 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Monique Stelzer said 4-H is planning to host in-person showcases and judging. They would like to see the event held concurrently with the fair. During their events, Wilkin County 4-H would be responsible for following their safety protocols.
“Protocol changes, it changes on a weekly basis. What we’re planning for today is going to be different than what we’re doing in August. That’s just the reality we’re living in, and that’s OK. We’ve been pivoting for the last year,” Stelzer said.
In 2020, the showcases were hosted virtually. While it was not the preferred platform, Wilkin County 4-H ended up landing fifth in the state for youth served based on population, Daily News previously reported.
Stelzer said she is excited for the opportunity to host in-person again this year, but there are some extra steps that must be taken. The University of Minnesota Extension released a Minnesota 4-H county fair safety protocol, which draws from the Minnesota Department of Health, UMN and CDC guidance.
Protocols should be clearly communicated to 4-H families, volunteers, judges, partners and staff ahead of the showcases. Signs detailing handwashing, cough etiquette, COVID-19 symptoms, mask-wearing and social distancing should be posted in all 4-H areas, the document states.
Masks, social distancing and surface sanitizing will all be implemented, just as they have been at all 4-H events over the past year, Stelzer said. Physical distancing requirements during a showing jump to 12 feet, since youth will be working with animals moving in unpredictable ways.
“4-H is on board and prepared to loosen our restrictions if the Minnesota Department of Health does, but it’s just something that has to happen in a process, so I’m hoping that it can” Stelzer said. “I’m hoping that by August, we’ll be living in a very different environment than we are right now.”
Stelzer said Wilkin County 4-H said before and after their scheduled events, the Wilkin County Fair will have jurisdiction over safety protocols. Miranowski stressed how important it will be for the Wilkin County Fair to adhere to current guidelines. State health inspectors are expected to be monitoring county fairs to ensure adherence to safety protocols, she said.
“We will be studying our guidelines and we will be educating as much as we can so we understand what’s expected of us during the fair,” Miranowski said.
The fair board focused their attention on traditional aspects of the fair like the derby and carnival. The derby is up for discussion because current COVID-19 guidelines diminish the number of people who can fit into socially-distanced bleachers. Merriam’s Midway Shows, who has contracted with the Wilkin County Fair since 2014, is still unsure whether they will provide the carnival this year, Miranowski said.
Beloved events like the fire department’s beer garden, the princess pageants and the talent contest are expected to appear at this year’s fair.
The board also formed a subcommittee to pursue a billboard advertising campaign for the fair. The subcommittee will determine costs and potential locations before bringing it back to the board.
