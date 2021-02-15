Wilkin Co. Highway Dept. details plan to up ADA compliance

The Wilkin County Highway Department discussed their five-year road and bridge plan, approved by the county commissioners Tuesday, Feb. 9. County Engineer Brian Noetzelman said most of the focus of the work will be in the northern part of the Minnesota county.
In 2022, the highway department also plans to replace the bridge in Campbell, Minnesota, which Noetzelman estimates will take four to five months, depending on the contractor.
The county needed to come up with a plan to reach American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, which the highway department took on. The plan was based on a template provided by the state of Minnesota.
“In order to receive federal funding, they want to make sure all the counties have their plans in place,” Noetzelman said.
To complete the plan, they had to gather data unique to Wilkin County. They found the county was 78 percent compliant with ADA standards. Noetzelman hopes to bring that number up to 80-90 percent in the next five to 10 years. This will partly be accomplished as they finish roads and bridges projects around the county.
“As we do projects in municipalities, we’re going to bring those stretches of road that are not in compliance into compliance,” Noetzelman said.
There is no deadline for reaching ADA compliance, Noetzelman said. They will be able to incorporate many of the changes into the work they already have planned.
“That’s kind of a good way to do it, where you don’t have a gun to your head, ‘got to get it done yesterday,’” Commissioner Lyle Hovland said. The county commission unanimously approved the ADA compliance plan.
The highway department requested permission to hire two additional employees to help during the summer season, which the commission also passed.
The department will also be selling a self-propelled OshKosh snow blower and a Chevy Trailblazer.
“This thing (snow blower) is obsolete, so now we’re trying to get rid of it,” Maintenance Superintendent Tim Christopher said.
They will be buying a tandem cab and chassis from Boyer Trucks of Rogers, Minnesota, for $102,612, and a box, plow, wing and sander from Townmaster, Inc. of Litchfield, Minnesota, for $114,828. Noetzelman said they are ordering now because it can take up to a year before it gets delivered.
Commissioner Eric Klindt said Wilkin County rented out a truck to Richland County, North Dakota, after a devastating fire destroyed the county’s highway shop.
“Thank you guys for doing that,” Klindt told Noetzelman and Christopher.
Richland County also received loaner vehicles from Cass County and the city of Wahpeton while they work on acquiring replacements. The Richland County commissioners recently approved the purchase of five plow trucks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.