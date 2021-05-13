Wilkin Co. may be next ‘Dedicated Second Amendment County’

The Wilkin County Board discussed designating the county as a “Dedicated Second Amendment County” at their Tuesday, May 11 meeting, but concerns surrounding the language and necessity of the resolution tabled action until their next meeting on May 18.
Adopting the resolution — which supports the “constitutional right for citizens to bear arms” in the county — would be a symbolic move, commissioner Eric Klindt said, and would follow the actions of 18 other Minnesota counties.
Wilkin County was inspired by Roseau County, Klindt said, the first county in the state of Minnesota to designate themselves as a second amendment “sanctuary” in February 2020.
The Roseau County resolution states the intent to oppose any “infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms using legal means” and “its intent that public funds of the county not be used to restrict the second amendment rights of the citizens.”
Klindt said he was contacted by constituents last year who wanted Wilkin County to follow in Roseau County’s footsteps.
“What this is basically saying is, ‘We protect your right to bear arms and the second amendment is what gives us that.’ And a few of these people are veterans saying, ‘I fought for this right and to keep this privilege,’ and now they’re feeling threatened by it,” Klindt said.
Clearwater, Faribault, Kanabec, Marshall, McLeod, Meeker, Red Lake, Roseau, Todd, Wadena and Wright counties have adopted resolutions that pledge to use the courts to fight for the rights of their citizens, according to the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus. Becker, Chisago, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Mille Lacs, Pennington and Sibley counties have passed symbolic resolutions.
Klindt compared the wave of second amendment dedicated counties to the T21 initiative, which raised the legal age to buy tobacco to 21. Eighty-one cities and counties in the state raised the legal age to 21 before statewide legislation passed in August 2020, according to ClearWay Minnesota.
Adopting second amendment sanctuary resolutions is essentially doing the same thing, Klindt said, except the resolutions are a preemptive response to future gun restrictions that have not been passed.
Commissioner Lyle Hovland, a lifelong gun owner, said he is unsure a resolution is needed for a right protected by the constitution. Hovland said he is not opposed to the resolution but wants more clarity.
“I don’t want to do something that’s a solution looking for a problem,” he said. “I’m not sure where we’re at here.”
The resolution is anticipatory, meaning it doesn’t do anything except express the county’s principles, Wilkin County Attorney Carl Thunem said.
It is well within the county’s right to address a hypothetical problem, Thunem said, but the resolution could become legally problematic if it were used to prevent Thunem and the sheriff’s office from enforcing a future state law related to gun control.
“Any ordinance that would attempt to nullify any state law would have no legal effect,” Thunem said.
The county has an obligation to not enforce unconstitutional laws, but there is a presumption that all laws are constitutional – it’s one of the bases of living in a free and well-ordered society, Thunem said.
A county has the ability to bring forward a suit to enforce the constitutional rights of its citizens, but until a verdict is reached, the county must uphold state laws.
“We can simultaneously enforce a law in one context, while arguing for its appeal, or its voiding in the hands of the court as being unconstitutional, on the other hand,” Thunem said.
Six Minnesota state Senate and House bills in the 2021-2022 legislative session seek to tighten restrictions on gun access. Last year, two gun control laws passed the House but failed in the Senate.
HF 694, and its Senate companion SF 894, would require background checks, meaning nearly all gun transfers and sales would need to be through a gun shop or Federal Firearms License. The bill would also require a permit to purchase and carry any firearm, not just pistols and semi-automatic weapons.
HF 1654 and SF 1431, or “Red flag” bills, would allow court-ordered confiscation of an individual’s gun(s) if law enforcement or family members deem the individual a danger to themselves or others.
HF 2498 and its Senate companion, SF 2048, would ban firearms at the state Capitol and ban the open carry of long guns statewide.
The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus lists 16 bills in the current legislative session as “pro-gun.”
Commissioner Dennis Larson said as a gun owner, the push for more gun restrictions is alarming to him.
“Sometimes I think you need to take a stand and get in the arena. This is a symbolic thing, in a sense. It’s sending a message to St. Paul that says, ‘If you want to enact things, not everybody’s on board, and you’ve got to know that.’”
A revised resolution with language more similar to Roseau County’s resolution will be presented at the May 18 meeting, county Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump said.
The next county board meeting will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 in the County Board room on the second floor of the Wilkin County Courthouse, Breckenridge.
