Wilkin Co. population decreased by 1.1 percent over 10 years

The population of Wilkin County, Minnesota, decreased 1.1 percent from 2010-2020 for a total of 6,506 people, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Meanwhile, the state’s population increased by 7.6 percent, adding about 376,412 residents.
Following the release of data, the Minnesota House Redistricting Committee will convene in the coming months to discuss and take public testimony on the information. After a federal census, each state undergoes congressional and legislative redistricting to ensure there is equitable representation.
Congressional districts were announced in May 2021. Minnesota narrowly maintained all eight of its districts, after nearly losing a House seat and an electoral vote to New York.
Legislative redistricting is drawn by the state legislature, and signed by the governor. If the legislature cannot agree on a map, the drawing is deferred to the Minnesota Supreme Court, Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-12) said. Minnesota is the only state with a divided government, so the Supreme Court Justice appointed a board of rural and metro justices who are already preparing maps in case they are called upon to draw the final map.
“(Redistricting) is supposed to be objective, mostly mathematical. The number of people in each district is supposed to be similar in size of voters,” Westrom said.
Minnesota has had 67 state Senate districts and 134 state House districts since 1972, according to the Minnesota Legislature. The ideal size of each state Senate district increased from 79,163 in 2010 to 85,172 in 2020.
This could mean enlarging Senate districts for rural areas and shrinking Senate districts for urban areas that have experienced population growth over the decade. A consequence could be less rural representation in state government, Westrom said.
“Rural areas will net potentially less Senate or House districts because of the population that’s growing faster in the urban metro area,” Westrom said. “Collectively, you probably have less of a voting block of rural legislators when it comes to rural issues that are usually what rural legislators champion the strongest.”
Westrom said since he has been a legislator, his district has gone from seven counties to three counties, then back up to seven due to redistricting. Senate District 12, which encompasses Wilkin County, increased by less than 1,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Along with the state government, county and municipal government bodies and school districts are also responsible for redistricting. A county must redistrict county commissioner districts, a city or township must redistrict all precincts and a school district must assess how precinct changes might affect polling place combinations in a special school district election, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State 2021 Redistricting Guide.
“It is recommended that cities solicit public involvement in the redistricting process. Public involvement may include multiple meetings during which the council considers a variety of redistricting plans, including those submitted by members of the public,” the guide states.
Along with population data, the U.S. Census Bureau also released demographic data such as the race and ethnicity, age and gender of each county.
In Wilkin County, 92.1 percent of people are white and 4.6 percent of people are two or more races.
Wilkin County is just under the state’s percentage of people over the age of 18. Less than a quarter of the county’s population is under the age of 18. Minnesota as a whole shows an aging population, with 76.9 percent of people over 18, indicating Minnesotans are having children at lower rates than in 2010.
