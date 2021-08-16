Wilkin Co. Public Health to offer free naloxone training

Wilkin County Public Health will be offering a free virtual naloxone training through the Steve Rummler HOPE Network in October to teach participants what naloxone is and how and when to administer it to an individual who has overdosed.
Those who complete the 1.5 hours-long virtual training will receive a certification and a free naloxone rescue kit in the mail.
Naloxone is an opioid antagonist, or a drug that reverses the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose. Under the more recognizable brand names Narcan and EvzioIn, naloxone was attributed with reversing more than 26,000 overdoses from 1996-2014, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Minnesota, the number of opioid-related overdoses was eight times higher in 2019 than in 2000. Breckenridge, Minnesota, Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said that fentanyl and other opioids are becoming more highly abused in the area. He also has concerns for his officers who may be exposed to it during traffic stops, arrests or medical calls.
Karlgaard and Breckenridge Police Detective Sergeant Jackson Kriel have been working on acquiring naloxone for the department for the last year and a half. In Minnesota, a prescription is needed in order to obtain the drug and it isn’t free. Karlgaard said in order to afford naloxone for his department, they would need grant funding.
“We’ve reached out to a doctor in the area and they’re hesitant to sign off on a prescription for a police department,” Karlgaard said.
Under Steve’s Law, passed in 2014, first responders and law enforcement in Minnesota can technically obtain naloxone without a prescription, but not on their own authority.
“In order to obtain, possess and administer naloxone, law enforcement (peace) officers and emergency medical responders need to be authorized to do so by a physician, APRN or PA,” according to Steve’s Law. “A standing order or protocol needs to be in place and the peace officer or EMR needs to have had training.”
This is where the Steve Rummler HOPE Network training comes into play, said Ashley Wiertzema, Wilkin County Public Health.
The late Steve Rummler became addicted to prescription opioids after a back injury that left him with debilitating pain. He died in 2011 from an overdose, and his family founded the Steve Rummler HOPE Network in his honor to educate and help others who suffer from chronic pain and addiction.
The training attendees would not need a prescription in order to obtain the free kit at the end of the session.
“Each attendee will be getting those kits, so if (Karlgaard) and a bunch of people want to attend, right now there’s no limit on how many people can attend, especially if we do it virtually, and everyone will be getting a free kit,” Wiertzema said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.