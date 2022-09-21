The Wilkin County Board of Commisioners sped through their meeting at breakneck speed, clocking in at a brisk 56 minutes Tuesday, Sept. 20. However, this doesn’t mean there was a lack of agenda items. The commissioners in attendance unanimously passed all action items brought forward and heard two informative presentations.
Just like the city, Wilkin County has finalized their preliminary budget and tax levy. Their Truth in Taxation meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., where the budget and levy will be finalized.
The preliminary 2023 budget sits at a hearty $19,744,160 up just over $50,000 from the 2022 budget. The preliminary 2023 tax levy is up less than $500,000 from 2022, at $9,715,017. These numbers won’t be finalized until December, but there isn’t a legal way for them to get higher — they can get lower though.
Unfortunately for those hoping the numbers decrease, according to 2020 and 2021 county board meeting minutes, the final budgets have been exactly consistent with their preliminary counterparts.
Representatives with West Central Initiative gave the board a regional update regarding the services they’ve been able to provide. Rebecca Lynn Petersen and Jill Amundson answered any questions the board members had and detailed the packets of information given to commissioners.
Out of all the counties in the region, Wilkin County, Minnesota, was the last to host WCI for this informational presentation. Commissioners expressed gratitude for the work WCI does in the region.
Later, the board heard from Summit Carbon Solutions about the work they would be doing throughout the Western Minnesota and the county. This was purely an update, no action was taken but any questions commissioners had were answered.
One point to note, SCS will hold two public hearings regarding their project — one at the beginning of the job and one closer to completion. These meetings will not be set by the folks who spoke to the board so dates are unknown currently.
Other than these two presentations, the meeting was business as usual. Monthly and quarterly reports were given from a few county departments and all action items were approved unanimously.
A 63-month lease with Loffler was approved for a printer/copier/scanner for public health. With the current printer breaking down weekly, Wilkin County Public Health Director Becky Tripp said it was time for something new.
Four flu shot clinics for county employees were also approved for Oct. 6,14,20 and 28, between 1-4 p.m. Tripp said she expects to run out earlier than the final date since they only have 50 adult doses and 20 elderly doses. The board entertained a motion to pay for the flu shot for employees without health insurance, a move with precedent in previous years.
Commissioner Neal Folstad was the only absent member, however, the two candidates vying for his position in November were in attendance. Mark Engebretson and Rick Busko sat in the meeting observing the empty seat one of them might fill come January.
The next Wilkin County Board meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. in the Wilkin County Courthouse.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.