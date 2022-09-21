The Wilkin County Board of Commisioners sped through their meeting at breakneck speed, clocking in at a brisk 56 minutes Tuesday, Sept. 20. However, this doesn’t mean there was a lack of agenda items. The commissioners in attendance unanimously passed all action items brought forward and heard two informative presentations.

Just like the city, Wilkin County has finalized their preliminary budget and tax levy. Their Truth in Taxation meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., where the budget and levy will be finalized.



