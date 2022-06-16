Wilkin Co. Sheriff recognized for 31 years of service

The Wilkin County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, June 14 at the Wilkin County Courthouse. The meeting began with a recognition for Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler.
Human resources manager Stephanie Sandbakken sent out a request to county employees to share their final thoughts and well wishes for Fiedler. Respondents described him as “kind, respectful, supportive, easy going and a person with integrity.”
“He always has a smile on his face and a prank on his mind,” Sandbakken read. “He made our community a safer place, thank you Rick.” Fiedler will be in his position until the end of June when Chief Deputy Tony Harris will act as interim.
Harris will begin his tenure as sheriff July 1, until Jan. 3. Harris and Joshua Nack are the two candidates vying for the sheriff’s seat in the upcoming election.
Next the Highway department gave their monthly department report. The board unanimously approved a resolution amending prioritization of the bridge replacement list. In Minnesota, a bridge is when a stretch of road spans over a 10 foot gap, meaning most larger culverts create bridges.
They also heard quarterly reports from the Wilkin County Soil and Water District and Building Management.
The board heard a project report from Summit Carbon Solutions that would include a segment for a carbon capture pipeline project, located in Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties. No action was taken on this project, as it was just informational.
An assistant county attorney hiring was unanimously approved during the meeting. County Attorney, Joseph Glasrud, presented information from WestlawNext, a legal research software for his
Department. His department will need an updated package with the addition of another employee. Glasrud will obtain a
quote from LexisNexis and see if the Minnesota County Attorneys Association is able to provide discounted pricing.
There will be a preliminary 2023 budget meeting Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. The board was also informed the county offices will be closed June 20 in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.
The next county board meeting will be held June 21, at 4 p.m. in the Wilkin County Courthouse. The Board of Equalization will be held the same night at 6 p.m. after the normal board meeting.
