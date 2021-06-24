Wilkin Co. Sheriff's Office looking for dump culprit

The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office is looking for the individual or individuals responsible for illegally dumping remnants of a hot tub and tires along 320th Street and 330th Avenue near Foxhome, Minnesota.
The sheriff's office posted the above image of the waste on their Facebook page Wednesday, June 24.
If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 218-643-8544. Reports can be made anonymously.
