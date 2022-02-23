Wilkin Co. Sheriff's Office responded to 18 accident reports Tuesday

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office tallied 18 accident reports Tuesday, Feb. 22 during the height of an intense two-day blizzard that ravaged areas in eastern North Dakota and West Central Minnesota.
Despite “Do Not Travel” warnings from the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, motorists attempted to drive Highway 210 and other rural county roads. At one point, 30 vehicles were stranded on Highway 210, awaiting assistance from law enforcement, Sheriff Rick Fiedler said.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed Highway 210 Tuesday evening, but Fiedler said some cars drove around the barricades to access the roadway. The sheriff’s office was too busy assisting other vehicles to issue tickets or attempt to pull over the vehicles, he said.
“It was a very dangerous situation. Everyone turned out OK, but still, if the roads are closed, they are closed,” Fiedler said.
The hazardous conditions extended to the southeastern border of Wilkin County. At 3:45 p.m., a semi truck and a train collided in Nashua, Minnesota, temporarily closing Highway 55 and rerouting traffic to Highway 9 and Highway 75, Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow said. The semi truck was traveling westbound on Highway 55 when it lost traction on the ice and became stuck on the railroad tracks. A train was traveling northwest on the tracks when it crashed into the semi truck, which had been on the tracks for around 20 minutes, Grabow said. No one was injured in the incident, and the driver of the semi truck was not in the cab at the time.
“When we put out that Code Red and we advise no travel, we mean no travel,” Fiedler said. “People go in the ditch and then they just expect that we can drive our cars anywhere because we’ve got flashing red and blue lights, and that’s just not true.”
Individuals should heed the county’s first warning, Fiedler said. Even if the Minnesota Department of Transportation has not officially closed a road, it doesn’t mean it is safe to drive. Over the course of Monday and Tuesday, the sheriff’s office posted seven updates on their Facebook page urging individuals to stay home and reminding them to stay home.
“We have been advised that tow companies are either tied up for several hours, or they will not be responding anymore today. There are individuals that are off the roadway that deputies can not get to, and will have to stay there until help is available, which will be hours,” the Sheriff’s Office posted Tuesday afternoon. “Currently Hwy 210 is completely blocked off with drifting and stuck vehicles…”
Breckenridge, Minnesota, received a total of 12.5 inches of snow during the storm, according to the National Weather Service. Eastern parts of the state received up to 2 feet of snow.
