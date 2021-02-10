Wilkin Co. to add full-time deputy, dispatcher positions

The Wilkin County Board approved the addition of a full-time sheriff’s office deputy position and a full-time dispatcher position in lieu of the part-time positions.
“That’s the key thing there, people want full-time work,” commissioner Lyle Hovland said.
The county sheriff’s department has continuously had issues retaining part-time employees and handling turnover, Chief Deputy Josh Nack said. Instead of adding more part-time positions, Nack said what they really need is an additional full-time position, which the county board approved Tuesday, Feb. 9.
“We’re a small agency. We’re a training ground,” Nack said. “We breed officers and we send them out.”
Their need for part-time employees has grown but their retention rate has not, he said. From 2018 to 2020, there was continual turnover. The pattern is not new. Five years ago, similar numbers of part-time deputies were leaving their positions for other opportunities, Nack said.
“We train them in, then six months later, the good ones are getting full-time jobs,” he said.
Stephanie Sandbakken, Wilkin County Human Resources, said she was in support of adding the full-time deputy position in a letter to the commissioners. The starting costs for a part-time deputy are the same as those of a full-time deputy, but employing part-timers offers minimal return for the county, she wrote.
“I feel that this would benefit the county and sheriff’s office in the long run for stability, growth and experienced deputies,” Sandbakken wrote.
The county also has issues maintaining full-time deputies, but they tend to stay in their positions for at least a few years compared to a couple months. The allure of higher pay in neighboring counties is eventually what pushes full-timers to leave Wilkin County, Nack said. Even so, they are able to better justify a full-time position because of its higher retention rate.
The high turnover rate is not limited to part-time deputies, it is also affecting the county dispatcher positions, Nack said. They have run through a dozen different part-timers since 2018. Once again, it’s been a pattern years in the making. Ten years ago, the county went through around 40 part-time dispatchers.
“We can’t retain them because nobody wants to be a career part-time worker,” Nack said. “And some just aren’t cut out to do this kind of work. It’s high speed, high stress sometimes, and then it’s boredom the rest.”
Part-time dispatch work can be unsustainable, county auditor Janelle Krump said. Aside from the low pay compared to neighboring counties, the hours are variable and part-time employees must always be available to come in when needed. A dispatcher position is a 24-hour chair, Nack said.
“Who wants to wait for like, ‘Oh, maybe you’ll have to work this week? Just wait for us to call you. Don’t get another job though because you need to be available when we want you for eight to 12 hours,’” Krump said.
The county board also approved the addition of a full-time dispatcher position Tuesday.
“When we have full-time openings, we get the staff,” Nack said. “Because there are people who are looking for full-time work.”
