Wilkin Co. town waterless after Friday well collapse

On Friday morning, Jan. 29, Wolverton Maintenance Engineer John Kappes started hearing the beep of the water pump alarm system. The quaint Minnesota town of less than 200 residents subsists entirely off of water from a single well.
Concerned by the alarm, Kappes called the town’s maintenance company, who told him the problem was likely below ground. Next, Kappes called Thein Well Company, which specializes in drilling and pump repair. The company worked on the well into the night and when they pulled the old well casings out of the hole, sand came out too.
Kappes knew something was wrong.
“We thought if we could just get it to pump water for the weekend, we’d be good,” Kappes said.
Thein Well Company attempted to put new casings and a new motor into the 175-foot well, but just 70 feet into the hole, they hit more sand, Kappes said.
The well had collapsed, and the water tower the well fed was empty by Saturday morning. In a matter of hours, everyone in the town was left without access to drinking water, showers, toilets and sinks.
The town used to have a secondary well, Wolverton Mayor Nancy Olthoff said, but years ago there was an issue with its pump and the town never fixed it.
“Municipals should have a secondary well. And we didn’t have that in order,” Olthoff said.
Olthoff needed to come up with a way to alert the town’s residents, so she recorded a message detailing the situation, then used DialMyCalls to broadcast the message to everyone with phone numbers listed in the town.
“We had several people that had asked whether there was going to be water at any time,” Olthoff said.
The community stepped up to the task. Kappes and his wife Jessi opened up their rural farm to Wolverton residents, Olthoff said. Whether it was fresh drinking water or a warm shower, the couple welcomed their neighbors into their home.
“From the beginning, they offered their place for people to come and get water if they needed,” Olthoff said. “John has been instrumental in this whole process.”
Across the river, Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church, in Christine, North Dakota, also opened their doors to residents in need of water.
The church administrator, who lives in Wolverton, messaged Eagle Valley asking for help, Pastor Jeff Roth said. After discussing the situation with fellow church elders, they decided to broaden the scope of that help and allow residents to come in and out of the church to use the facilities or collect drinking water throughout set hours of the weekend, Roth said.
“If there’s a need within the community, we do what we can to help. That’s kind of what it means to be a follower of Jesus,” Roth said. “If our neighbors are in crisis, if there’s something we can help with, we’ll be there to help. God’s blessed us with the building we have, so we want to use it to help people if we can.”
Kappes asked five local fire departments for help filling the water tower. Breckenridge Fire Department, Minnesota; Christine Fire Department, North Dakota; Abercrombie Fire Department, North Dakota; Walcott Fire Department, North Dakota; and Sabin Fire Department, Minnesota, responded, bringing trucks full of water to the town.
Breckenridge Fire Chief Nate Summerville said the city sent two trucks to Wolverton to pump water into the water tower. Combined, the trucks pumped 36,000 gallons of water into the tower, Kappes said. Olthoff said the town typically goes through 8,000 gallons of water each day and they may need to call on local fire departments to pump more water into the tower.
On Monday, Feb. 1, Thein Well Company returned, this time to drill a temporary well. While it’s expected to be finished by Tuesday night, it won’t be able to provide drinking water, Olthoff said. The water must be treated and inspected by the Minnesota Department of Health before it can be deemed drinkable, she said.
“Either way, just having water is wonderful,” Olthoff said.
The town will also begin construction of a second well, which will become the primary well once it undergoes state inspection.
The lingering issue remains access to drinking water. Wolverton is currently under a boil water advisory, issued by the Minnesota Department of Health, said Deb Jacobs, Wilkin County Public Health director.
The closest grocery store is 10 miles down the road in Abercrombie, North Dakota. If residents do not have bottled water, the boil water advisory recommends heating water for one minute at a rolling boil. Wolverton residents will be contacted by email when the water is safe to drink, Jacobs said.
Despite the bleak weekend, Olthoff is confident the town will pull through.
“We’re doing good, and everybody is doing what they have to do,” Olthoff said.
