With a 5-0 vote, the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners has approved to change a 4/5-time Family Services Agency position to full-time.
Director of Family Services Dave Sayler proposed to the commissioners Tuesday, May 12 at their bi-monthly meeting to change a 4/5-time chemical dependency social worker position to a full-time adult services social worker/case manager position.
“We will be receiving $12,023 from July-Dec. 31, 2020 to fund this from the Child Protection Opioid Epidemic Response Account which can be utilized to serve families who are experiencing out-of-home placement and those affected by addiction,” Sayler said.
Family Services will continue to receive funds through 2021, totaling approximately $24,046. While the new full-time salary has a range, the estimated difference going from 4/5-time to full-time is $13,630.50.
The new full-time position would provide services to clients that have concerns related to a substance use disorder, mental health condition, and/or being a vulnerable adult. This includes assessment, treatment planning and treatment coordination/case management. The position provides services to adults and adolescents.
The position would also work with families who have a child placed out of the home due to parental substance abuse. The additional support provided by the new position will allow the agency to work with the family, ensuring a safe home to put the child back into the home quickly. There are currently 20 children placed out of the home in Wilkin County, 13 of which are due to substance abuse in the home.
This change comes on the heels of the additional funding from the child protection grant. Additionally, Family Services has a waiting list of adults requiring mental health assistance, though they haven’t had enough staff to work with those cases.
“The new flexibility regarding this full-time adult services social worker/case manager position will allow our agency to eliminate the waiting list for adult mental health/substance use disorder clients,” Sayler said.
The county’s agency currently has 12 individuals on that waiting list. Furthermore, those individuals on occasion are admitted for in-patient care at clinics due to mental health issues such as suicide or substance abuse and the county pays for those services. With the addition of the new full-time position, the county would be better capable of reducing that waiting list to help the individuals and eventually eliminate those orders.
In other county news, the commissioners unanimously approved to reappoint Brian Noetzelman as the Wilkin County Highway Engineer for another four-year term.
The commissioners also approved a Memorial Day appropriation resolution. The board will be appropriated $100 to the following organizations in Wilkin County: Knud Ellington Post No. 376 in Rothsay, Alfred Lockman Post No. 53 and Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 2776 in Breckenridge, and Nelson-Otteson No. 370 in Wolverton Post.
The county is allowed to appropriate a total $400 annually to aid in the observance of Memorial Day in commemoration of the “noble and valiant dads of the nation’s soldier dead,” the resolution states.
