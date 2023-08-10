Wilkin commissioners discuss building maintenance
Buy Now

The Wilkin County Law Enforcement Center in Breckenridge, Minn., where county commission meetings are regularly held. 

The Wilkin County Commissioners met Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Law Enforcement Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Commissioners heard updates from each department and approved a few projects.

Commissioners also heard from a concerned citizen who requested a stop sign be placed at the intersection of North Main Street and Tower Way in Breckenridge. Young kids driving golf carts were reported to be driving the street in excess of the speed limit.



Tags