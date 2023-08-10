Wilkin commissioners discuss building maintenance

The Wilkin County Commissioners met Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Law Enforcement Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Commissioners heard updates from each department and approved a few projects.
Commissioners also heard from a concerned citizen who requested a stop sign be placed at the intersection of North Main Street and Tower Way in Breckenridge. Young kids driving golf carts were reported to be driving the street in excess of the speed limit.
The suggestion was made that enforcement and the installation of a dynamic speed board may be more effective than a stop sign. However, the process would be lengthy and expensive. The first step would be to contact everyone in the neighborhood for thoughts and feelings on moving forward with the project.
The highway department requested to purchase a used Walk ‘n Roller from a neighboring county for $7,500. The equipment would help with maintenance of roads. The motion was approved.
The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office requested to purchase squad car equipment from Code 4 Services in the amount of $11,179.42. Equipment included a prisoner containment system, a new siren system with light bars and a police package console specific to the 2021 Dodge Durango. The motion for the purchase was approved.
The discussion on building maintenance focused on a generator being moved from the LEC. A new generator and switch will be installed outside the LEC on the west side of the building. A cement pad has yet to be installed for the generator. The old generator is being moved to the environmental office.
The LEC recently had the building sprayed for mold. Afterwards, it was noted that the windows in the building needed cleaning. A quote from Squeegee Squad was $3,649 to clean the windows. Maintenance noted that Squeegee Squad does good work by removing windows to clean both sides.
Quotes had also been received for installing a cooling system in the data room in the LEC. The data room contains sensitive electrical equipment and is meant to be kept at 68-70℉. Questions regarding a breakdown in pricing were needed before moving forward with a quote.
The County Commissioners meeting adjourned at 2:20 p.m. and closed for a private work session. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15.