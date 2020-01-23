The Wilkin County Board of Commissioners discussed U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order concerning refugee resettlement on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Minnesota counties have been discussing refugee resettlement in their jurisdictions since Sept. 26, 2019. That day, President Trump issued an executive order that would increase state and local government’s involvement in refugee resettlement.
The executive order required state and local governments to provide written consent to the federal government before refugees can be resettled in their jurisdictions. The order was to go into effect on June 1, 2020.
Previously, the board withheld action on this order with the intent to vote at this week’s meeting. However, U.S. Federal Judge Peter J. Messitte of Maryland temporarily halted the president’s order with an injunction.
This injunction temporarily prevents the county to take any action at this time, according to Wilkin County Auditor-Treasurer Janelle Krump.
“Wilkin County has not had any refugees since a number of Bosnian families moved into Rothsay, which was over 15 years ago. They were sponsored by one of the nine national nonprofit agencies that place refugees through their local affiliates,” Family Service Director Dave Sayler said.
Several families were sponsored by Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota and received support services through the Moorhead office, Sayler said. All of those families moved from Rothsay, Minnesota, and there hasn’t been any refugees for many years.
“No county funds are expended on refugees, although they are eligible to apply for Low-Income Housing, Medical Assistance, SNAP-Food Support, and the Minnesota Family Investment Program-Cash Grant Program,” Sayler said. “These programs are mainly funded by the federal government, although the State of Minnesota pays a share of the Medical Assistance and MFIP programs.
The executive order reads that “it is the policy of the United States to cooperate and consult with state and local governments” and to “provide a pathway for refugees to become self-sufficient.”
“Some states and localities, however, have viewed existing consulting as insufficient, and there is a need for closer coordination and a more clearly defined role for state and local governments in the refugee resettlement process,” the order reads.
His administration, President Trump stated, seeks to enhance those consultations.
Before Messite blocked the executive order, 23 Minnesota counties had voted in favor of allowing resettlement and one, Beltrami County, had voted against it. Wilkin County had taken no position on this vote.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.