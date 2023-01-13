In 2023, the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners hopes to address four central and ongoing priorities. These include taking a look at workforce and employee retention, growing space needs, community housing and the Agricultural Society’s running of the Wilkin County Fair, according to meeting minutes.

These items have been discussed frequently at board meetings in the past year, but were solidified as priorities in the Jan. 10 board meeting. The commissioners also spent the meeting hearing quarterly and monthly reports from the Highway Department, County Attorney, Veterans Services, Sheriff’s Office and Human Resources.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 