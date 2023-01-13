In 2023, the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners hopes to address four central and ongoing priorities. These include taking a look at workforce and employee retention, growing space needs, community housing and the Agricultural Society’s running of the Wilkin County Fair, according to meeting minutes.
These items have been discussed frequently at board meetings in the past year, but were solidified as priorities in the Jan. 10 board meeting. The commissioners also spent the meeting hearing quarterly and monthly reports from the Highway Department, County Attorney, Veterans Services, Sheriff’s Office and Human Resources.
Commissioners unanimously carried a motion approving a highway construction contract with Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc. Soon afterwards they were made aware of an updated draft for the Wind Power Development Standards and a public hearing at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Breckenridge Recycling Center.
The Sheriff’s office will complete a purchase agreement for digiTICKET, an electronic ticketing software necessary for day-to-day operations. Commissioners approved the use of $31,766 for the purchase taken from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Other action includes a memorandum of understanding between Wilkin and Law Enforcement Labor Services Inc. for excess hours, approval of the 2023 county employee handbook and an update to the Records Retention policy.
The next board meeting will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Wilkin County Courthouse.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.