Wilkin Commissioners meet newest recruit in sheriff’s office

In the Tuesday, Nov. 22 Wilkin Board of Commissioners meeting, present commissioners had the opportunity to meet the newest member of the sheriff’s office — Czar, a K9 unit under the care of Deputy Ryan Grant. The decision to purchase a K9 unit was approved at a February 2022 meeting nearly a year after the office’s previous K9, Leon, had to be retired.
After a comment from commissioners about meeting Czar in their Nov. 15 meeting, Sheriff Tony Harris agreed to bring him in for the next meeting.
Meet-and-greet aside, there was no action taken regarding the sheriff’s office in this meeting.
Later in the meeting, the commissioners offered a resolution in support of the proposed Infinity Center, which is planned to help redevelopment in the area. While the board has previously voiced the county’s support for this project, this resolution puts it in writing.
According to meeting minutes, money will come from the Metro Flood Diversion Authority settlement funds. The donation pledge form the county signed indicates they will donate up to $5 million in a three-to-one match with all other pledged sources. For example, if the Infinity Center only secures $12 million in funds, Wilkin County would only be on the line for $4 million.
The pledge expires Dec. 25, 2025, meaning there’s a fairly tight timeline to secure the funds needed.
The board members unanimously voted to accept a bid from Comstock Construction, Inc. of $15,775 for courthouse roof repairs.
Other actionable items include the approval of the repurchase of a tax-forfeited property, increased wages for county employees in 2023 and several grants benefitting the Health and Human Services Department. This includes a $2,500 grand from Juniper to provide evidence-based classes and $12,500 from the American Academy of Pediatrics for pediatric suicide prevention.
The next Wilkin Board meeting will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the Wilkin County Courthouse.
