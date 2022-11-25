Wilkin Commissioners meet newest recruit in sheriff’s office

Wilkin Commissioners had the pleasure of meeting the sheriff's office's new K9 unit, Czar. Pictured from left: Commissioner Dennis Larson, Commission Chairman Jon Green, Deputy Ryan Grant, Czar, Commissioner Neal Folstad and Sheriff Tony Harris.

 Courtesy Janelle Krump

In the Tuesday, Nov. 22 Wilkin Board of Commissioners meeting, present commissioners had the opportunity to meet the newest member of the sheriff’s office — Czar, a K9 unit under the care of Deputy Ryan Grant. The decision to purchase a K9 unit was approved at a February 2022 meeting nearly a year after the office’s previous K9, Leon, had to be retired.

After a comment from commissioners about meeting Czar in their Nov. 15 meeting, Sheriff Tony Harris agreed to bring him in for the next meeting.



