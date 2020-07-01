Wilkin County 4-H kicks off bingo challenge

The University of Minnesota’s Wilkin County 4-H Summertime Bingo begins Wednesday, July 1 and goes through the rest of the month. The event challenges youth around the Minnesota county to get involved around the community with activities.
“Everyone can participate,” said Rylee Smith, Wilkin County 4-H Extension summer intern. “The kids don’t have to be in 4-H. It can be a team or an individual kind of thing.”
The bingo card lays out 25 challenges spread across Wilkin County. The team or individual must complete five of the activities to fill out the card in a vertical, horizontal, or diagonal manner. Smith said that participants can be ambitious and fill out the entire card for blackout bingo. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a prize.
“They have to take a picture at each activity with themselves or a team member in it, then put that into a collage and send it to the extension,” Smith said. “Once they register they will receive an email with a bingo card and they can choose what activities they want to complete.”
Some challenges include making the ultimate s’more by taking the tasty camping decadent to the next level, county cattle or horses in Rothsay and in Campbell, hunting for the 4-H’s in Kent.
“I partnered with the communities of Kent, Wolverton, Campbell, Rothsay and Foxhome and there are things to do within each of those towns,” Smith said. “There is something for everyone. There is a green thumb challenge where they can plant a garden in their backyard or add some flowers or go weed their garden if they one. One is called the kindness challenge where you go and perform a random act of kindness that someone doesn’t do every day.”
The 4-H organization is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for youth 5-19. The program offers learning experiences in science, photography, agriculture, healthy living, civil engagement and more.
“4-H focuses on youth learning and developing in a hands-on sort of way. The four pillars of 4-H are hands, heart, health and head. We have a pledge and everything that focuses on that. It’s really just getting together. It’s just a way for kids to learn,” Smith said. “A lot of it is empowering the youth and getting them to learn with their hands in the summer when school is out.”
To get involved, pre-register at z.umn.edu/WC4HBingo or visit the University of Minnesota’s Wilkin County 4-H Extension website for more information.
“Even though there will not be a fair, 4-H is still working hard to give youth a virtual summer showcase, and at-home learning opportunities,” Smith said.
