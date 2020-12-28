Wilkin County 4-H lands in top 5 in MN this year

Wilkin County, Minnesota's 4-H was one of the state's top five for the number of youth served based on youth population, said Monique Stelzer, extension educator for 4-H Youth Development.
The 4-H program served 278 youth in Wilkin County in 2020, Stelzer told the county board Tuesday, Dec. 22. Youth from 10 local clubs attended more than 27 different programs, she said.
“It’s not too often that Wilkin County can say, ‘We’re in the top five, and it’s for a good reason,’” Stelzer joked. “It’s a good thing.”
There are 1,169 school age youth in the county, and the 4-H program reached 18 percent of them, Stelzer said. They also met their goal, set last year before COVID-19, of serving 275 youth.
They were even able to reach youth from states like Pennsylvania and Arizona, who attended the virtual programs.
“That’s just plain awesome,” Commissioner Lyle Hovland said. “Awesome, awesome.”
Stelzer said the program was successful in pivoting the afterschool program lessons to a virtual or take-home model when COVID-19 hit. Over a two month period, Wilkin County 4-H mailed 130 project kits to youth members’ homes. One project was a lesson on Egypt, made more enjoyable as the children crafted “mummy dogs” out of hot dogs and crescent rolls.
“It’s fun because it engages them in different ways that are hands on,” Stelzer said. “One of the unique things that happened this year when we had in-person program bans is we had to still find a way to reach youth. Still stay in touch and reach our families.”
Stelzer said one of their most successful virtual programs was the Online Rabbit Fun Show, in which over 100 youth “showed” their rabbits virtually. Stelzer gathered a panel of judges from across the country to look at each submission and give the youth written feedback on their animals.
Similarly, the 4-H achievement days were conducted virtually over Zoom, Stelzer said. They had 19 youth put on 69 exhibits. Three judges spent 18 hours judging each exhibit, in which they interviewed youth one-on-one.
The virtual model was beneficial for many of the youth, particularly animal exhibitors, Stelzer said. They were able to watch a video or photos of their show with judges, who could point out areas to improve on, she said.
“Youth were saying, ‘It finally clicked for me. I’ve heard judges saying these things, but I never really knew what they were talking about,’” Stelzer said.
Another point of pride for the county 4-H this year was Melea Carter’s “Most Creative Photo” win. Carter competed against 340 participants in the state, Stelzer said.
Stelzer said all of the expenses in 2020 were covered by donations from the community and sponsorships.
“Our community really stepped up this year and supported 4-H, and that was much appreciated,” Stelzer said.
There were 54 screened, adult volunteers who chipped in this year, and many of their clubs and programs were able to meet multiple times throughout the year, Stelzer said.
Volunteer Taylor Jirak stood out this year, Stelzer said. Jirak, a 4-H alumna and project committee co-chair, developed 13 virtual lessons for horse project members. For just over three months, all 42 horse project members received emails from Jirak with lesson plans, handouts, videos, patterns and skills to practice with their horses.
All the clubs have completed COVID-19 protocol training, Stelzer said. A couple clubs were even able to begin meeting in-person again. She hopes by January 2021, more clubs will be able to meet in-person once more.
Stelzer said 2020 didn’t turn out how she thought it would, but everyone stepped up to make sure they still reached their goals. Compared to other Minnesota counties, Wilkin County was able to successfully retain members and continue to reach families, despite in-person restrictions.
“When I heard Monique (Stelzer) do this presentation the first time, I thought, in these times, with what we’re dealing with, and how you had to change 180 degrees from what you had planned to do, and you wound up with where you’re at — I wanted you to come here and talk about it,” Commissioner Neal Folstad said.
