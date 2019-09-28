Wahpeton man injured in rollover accident Friday

Minnesota State Patrol investigated a crash that occurred early Friday, Sept. 27 in McCauleyville Township in Wilkin County. A Dodge Dart driven by Apollo Jeremy Valleramos, 22, of Wahpeton, was traveling southbound on Highway 75 when he swerved to miss a deer. The car went into the ditch, through a snow fence and rolled. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office and Kent Fire/Rescue also responded to the scene.

Tags

Load comments