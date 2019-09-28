Car catches fire after crash in Wilkin County

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred early Friday morning. Authorities say the car left Highway 75 going southbound near Kent, Minnesota, around 3 a.m. Sept. 27 when it went off the road, crashed, and caught fire, KVLY reported. Officials responding to the accident did not immediately locate any occupants. Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office reported the driver was eventually located unharmed.

Wahpeton man injured in rollover accident Friday

Minnesota State Patrol investigated a crash that occurred at 7:03 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 in McCauleyville Township in Wilkin County. A Dodge Dart driven by Apollo Jeremy Valleramos, 22, of Wahpeton, was traveling southbound on Highway 75 when he swerved to miss a deer. The car went into the ditch, through a snow fence and rolled. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office and Kent Fire/Rescue also responded to the scene.

Tags

Load comments