Wilkin County at 19 active COVID-19 cases, 86 total

Minnesota has 107,922 total COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Oct. 8.

Free, no-barrier testing will open in Alexandria, Minnesota, the closest location to Wilkin County, on Oct. 13-15. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.primarybio.com/r/alexandria. Keep updated on the latest COVID-19 data in Minnesota.

Looking locally:

19 active COVID-19 cases in Wilkin County as of Thursday, Oct. 8.

88 total COVID-19 cases in the county as of Thursday.

3 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county as of Thursday.

1,624 COVID-19 tests in the county as of Thursday.

4.9 percent positivity rate in Wilkin County as of Thursday.

Statewide

10,668 active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of Thursday, Oct. 8.

1,276 new cases reported on Thursday.

107,922 total COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of Thursday.

2,107 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county as of Thursday.

2,224,194 completed COVID-19 tests in the state as of Thursday.

5.2 percent positivity rate in Wilkin County, as of Thursday.

Trends

39.4 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state are in people under 30-years-old as of Thursday’s weekly report.

99.7 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in the state are in people over 30-years-old, according to the weekly report.

1,315 cases are associated with Pre-K to Grade 12 school buildings in Minnesota as of Thursday.

3,311 total Institutes of Higher Education related COVID-19 cases in the state as of Thursday.

11,177 cases in Minnesota healthcare workers as of Thursday.

