Wilkin County at 21 active COVID-19 cases, 91 total

Wilkin County is at 91 total cases and 3 deaths as of Oct. 9, 2020

 Courtesy Minnesota Department of Health

The Minnesota Department of Health loosened dine-in guidelines for restaurants on Thursday, Oct. 8. Parties can now be up to 10 people, but the total occupancy must still be half-capacity.

Free, no-barrier testing will open in Alexandria, Minnesota, the closest location to Wilkin County, on Oct. 13-15. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.primarybio.com/r/alexandria. Keep updated on the latest COVID-19 data in Minnesota.

Looking locally:

21 active COVID-19 cases in Wilkin County as of Friday, Oct. 9.

91 total COVID-19 cases in the county as of Friday.

3 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county as of Thursday, Oct. 8.

1,624 COVID-19 tests in the county as of Thursday.

4.9 percent positivity rate in Wilkin County as of Thursday.

Statewide

11,597 active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of Friday, Oct. 9.

1,401 new cases reported on Friday.

109,312 total COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of Friday.

2,121 total COVID-19 related deaths in the state as of Friday.

2,256,165 completed COVID-19 tests in the state as of Friday.

5.2 percent positivity rate in Wilkin County, as of Thursday, Oct. 8.

Trends

39.4 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state are in people under 30-years-old as of Thursday’s weekly report on Oct. 8.

99.7 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in the state are in people over 30-years-old, according to the weekly report.

1,315 cases are associated with Pre-K to Grade 12 school buildings in Minnesota as of Thursday.

3,311 total Institutes of Higher Education related COVID-19 cases in the state as of Thursday.

11,284 cases in Minnesota healthcare workers as of Friday, Oct. 9.

