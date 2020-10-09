Wilkin County at 21 active COVID-19 cases, 91 total

The Minnesota Department of Health loosened dine-in guidelines for restaurants on Thursday, Oct. 8. Parties can now be up to 10 people, but the total occupancy must still be half-capacity.
Free, no-barrier testing will open in Alexandria, Minnesota, the closest location to Wilkin County, on Oct. 13-15. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.primarybio.com/r/alexandria. Keep updated on the latest COVID-19 data in Minnesota.
Looking locally:
21 active COVID-19 cases in Wilkin County as of Friday, Oct. 9.
91 total COVID-19 cases in the county as of Friday.
3 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county as of Thursday, Oct. 8.
1,624 COVID-19 tests in the county as of Thursday.
4.9 percent positivity rate in Wilkin County as of Thursday.
Statewide
11,597 active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of Friday, Oct. 9.
1,401 new cases reported on Friday.
109,312 total COVID-19 cases in Minnesota as of Friday.
2,121 total COVID-19 related deaths in the state as of Friday.
2,256,165 completed COVID-19 tests in the state as of Friday.
5.2 percent positivity rate in Wilkin County, as of Thursday, Oct. 8.
Trends
39.4 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state are in people under 30-years-old as of Thursday’s weekly report on Oct. 8.
99.7 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in the state are in people over 30-years-old, according to the weekly report.
1,315 cases are associated with Pre-K to Grade 12 school buildings in Minnesota as of Thursday.
3,311 total Institutes of Higher Education related COVID-19 cases in the state as of Thursday.
11,284 cases in Minnesota healthcare workers as of Friday, Oct. 9.
