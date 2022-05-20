Wilkin County Attorney, Joseph Glasrud, files for election

The current Wilkin County Attorney has filed for election to the position he was appointed to in December 2021. Joseph Glasrud, took over the position from Matthew Jorud, who resigned in November 2021.
Glasrud has been an attorney for over 10 years and has experience of being the Big Stone County Attorney before being appointed in Wilkin County. His passion for being a public servant is what pushed him to file for election.
“I believe strongly in public service,” Glasrud said. “The best way to do that is by being a prosecutor as I’ve been trained to do.”
He believes his previous experiences make him the best candidate for the position. “My experience and perspective as a seasoned county attorney make me the best candidate,” he said.
If elected, Glasrud plans to continue working to ensure public safety as he has done for the past six months. This includes child and adult protections as well.
“I plan to continue what I’ve started with Wilkin County and continue working towards public safety,” Glasrud said. “I plan to handle criminal cases to the best of my ability and to keep giving sound legal advice to the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners.”
Glasrud has continued to contribute his service to Wilkin County as an attorney, and hopes the public can see the work he has done, and give him their votes.
“It would be great (to be elected), while I was appointed to the position, you always want the seal of approval from the public you serve,” Glasrud said.
