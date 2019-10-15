Wilkin County Board acts on opioid crisis

The Wilkin County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Oct. 15, and decided to participate in joining statewide opioid litigation.
Wilkin County will be the twenty-fourth county in Minnesota to join in this opioid litigation. The next steps will be for the county to retain legal counsel and file a complaint. There will also need to be a plaintiff fact sheet submitted to the court to determine the validity of the claim.
Curtis Olafson, consultant and former North Dakota state senator, has been responsible for interacting with and answering questions for the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners concerning the opioid litigation. Olafson presented to the board last month.
“It has been very common as we’ve interacted with counties in North Dakota, Minnesota and in other states that county commissioners believe they don’t have to take any action and they will just let their state attorney general handle the issues and based on my six years of experience in the North Dakota state legislature, I would caution county commissioners not to believe that money is going to flow down to them freely,” Olafson said. “The best way to position themselves in the most favorable place possible is to take action on their own and not rely on money to flow down to them from the state.”
“From a prudential perspective and from a fiscal perspective, the county is best suited on being in on this litigation at this time,” Wilkin County Attorney Carl Thunem said.
“If any county, whether its Wilkin County or any other county in the country, if they want to put themselves in the most advantageous position for the most favorable settlement possible to recoup the damages that they have incurred in their county, the very best way to position themselves for the maximum settlement is to join and file their own litigation,” Olafson said.
Claims from city, county or state cannot be decided with a one size fits all settlement. Consequently, an algorithm has been designed in which each entity will provide their statistics for this algorithm to determine the total settlement.
Such statistics include population, crime rates, opioid deaths, drug addictions, and other measurements. Thus, settlements of each particular entity are determined by their independent statistics.
Johnathan Novak, attorney at Fears Nachawati, said the lawsuit is a multi-district litigation (MDL) in which every entity that he and his team represent, whether that be a city, county, or state, for example, Wilkin County, will file their claim individually. All of these claims will be brought together in an MDL overseen by a judge in Ohio.
“The judge has created a negotiation class that would allow for every county and city participating in the MDL to work together to basically have approval of what settlement looks like,” Novak said.
“What we have brought, for every client that we represent, whether they are already active in the litigation or if they haven’t yet gotten into the litigation, what we are saying is, by participating in the settlement and by working with attorneys who are part of the litigation, the county actually opens itself up to a larger pool of available funds should the settlement happen,” Novak said.
The litigation will be held by a consortium of three large law firms: Motley Rice, Ferrer Poirot Wansbrough, and Fears Nachawati. These firms have attorneys and other support staff well-versed in the opioid litigation and mass tort litigation. The defendants in this suit are categorized into three groups.
The first group are manufacturers of opioids. Generally speaking, they are the ones who marketed the drugs and the allegations are that these manufacturers marketed the drugs with false claims of safety and low-addiction of use.
The second group are the distributors. They purchase the drug from the manufacturer and sell it to pharmacies. Under the Controlled Substance Act (CSA), manufacturers cannot sell directly to a pharmacy. Consequently, distributors act as a middle man and have an obligation to maintain a watchful eye of suspicious orders and to report to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and state officials.
The third group of defendants are pharmacies. Pharmacies have an obligation under the law not to fill a prescription unless they can confirm it is a valid prescription for a valid medical purpose.
In other news, the board has approved a policy change for allowing animals in Wilkin County Buildings. As of January 1, 2020, K-9’s, service and therapy animals will be the only animals allowed in county buildings.
