Wilkin County Board approves solid waste policy

The Wilkin County Board approved a solid waste enforcement and abatement policy at their Tuesday, April 13 meeting. The move would help the county better address properties with a buildup of solid waste, Wilkin County Emergency Manager Breanna Koval said.
Abatement can be done on a property that is a public health nuisance, and the county can do the abatement with proper warning. The individual would need to pay the cost of the removal based upon their property taxes, Koval said.
“It’s a little gamble for the county because you’d be footing that bill in the hopes that that resident would pay their property taxes, but it’d also alleviate the problem at the same time,” Koval said.
Abatement would be the last resort if a property has a buildup of solid waste. Solid waste is defined as garbage and debris, and can include trash, tires, scrap metal, junk or automobiles, Koval said.
Before, an individual with an unresolved solid waste issue may have been charged with a misdemeanor and needed to go through court.
The policy would allow the county to forego the court and take quicker action on a property because going through the court can take several years.
“It just seems like we’re getting more and more problem areas, and we’re going to have to move on some of these otherwise we’re going to have a growing problem everywhere,” Commissioner Dennis Larson said.
A public hearing will be held in early May, and Koval said she will ideally bring the commissioners public comments by their meeting in May.
The county board also approved an updated job description for the county public health director. The county currently has an interim director after long time director Deb Jacobs announced her retirement. Upon approval of the job description, the county can post the position and begin the hiring process for a full-time director.
The new job description requires a bachelor’s degree in administration, public health, community health, environmental health or nursing, and at least two years of public health experience.
Interim Public Health Director Diane Thorson said she asked public health staff to write down what they would look for in a director.
“That will help us when we set up the questions for interviewing to look for that skill-set,” Thorson said. “Basically, we’re looking for good communication skills, flexibility, ability to delegate to them, but then not be standing over them, micromanaging them.”
Commissioner Eric Klindt asked if it’d be a possibility to consolidate a director with another county. Thorson said some of the counties with consolidated directors have had a hard time adjusting to and responding to a sudden disease outbreak, like COVID-19.
Some of the counties discontinued immunization programs, which they had to reinstate amid the pandemic. Thorson said sharing positions may be better suited for staff-level positions rather than the director.
“I really feel it’s important for your community that you have a person that becomes known as your public health director and that is watching out for the public health interest of your county,” Thorson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.