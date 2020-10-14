Wilkin County Board debates, denies union worker grievance

Wilkin County Board of Commissioners heard an employee grievance from a union of workers from the highway department at their Tuesday morning meeting held Oct. 13.
Highway department employees Mike Manock and Tom Piechowski, and their AFSCME Union District 65 representative Teresa Joppa, were concerned the county had not internally posted a vacancy after an employee recently retired as per their contract.
County Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken said the position — which has the same job description and pay as all other highway maintenance positions — was never actually open because the county had hired someone earlier in the year in anticipation of a retirement within the department.
Commissioner Neal Folstad said supervisors suggested the department hire a second person prior to the employee’s retirement to increase efficiency and expedite on-the-job learning for the new hire.
Joppa said that whenever there is an opening in the department, it must be posted for seven days so internal employees can view the position, even if it would just be a relocation. Joppa said their primary grievance is with the wording in the contract, arguing that the retirement counted as an opening, even if someone had been preemptively hired earlier in the year.
“The point of posting it is so employees know … it’s informational,” Joppa said in a phone interview following the meeting.
Sandbakken said there is no opening within the department, and that the county has an inherent managerial right to move any county worker anywhere in the county. Posting something about an opening in a specific shop would forfeit the managerial rights of the county.
Inherent managerial policy under Minnesota statute 179A.06 states: “Matters of inherent managerial policy include, but are not limited to, such areas of discretion or policy as the functions and programs of the employer, its overall budget, utilization of technology, the organizational structure, selection of personnel and direction and the number of personnel.”
After an employee retired this year, the county chose not to refill the position since they had preemptively hired someone for that position at the beginning of the year, Sandbakken said.
Joppa argued that there are workers who would much prefer to work at a specific location and they should be afforded the opportunity to make their case.
“When we need an employee to work somewhere, our managers should have the right to determine where those employees work,” Commissioner Jonathan Green said in response.
Green said the employees work for the county, not a geographical location within the county. Joppa said the highway department employees disagree with him, turning the conversation to the managerial rights of the county. Manock and Piechowski said they do disagree, and that this might inflame hard feelings.
“I think you’d have a lot of employees upset if you started playing musical chairs with their work location,” Joppa said.
Joppa turned the conversation back to their original grievance and said she only wanted the county to hang a sheet of paper notifying people of the vacancy. Sandbakken said the paper would imply there is a fillable vacancy.
“Why hang the sheet of paper if you’re just going to leave it to the discretion of management?” Green asked.
Joppa said because it’s in the contract. The contract states posting is required if there is a fillable vacancy, which there is not, Sandbakken said.
Green motioned to deny the grievance, and Folstad seconded. The board unanimously agreed to deny the grievance. Joppa said she will move forward with an arbitration case, and said the lack of posting was a breach of contract.
