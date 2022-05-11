Wilkin County Board discusses financial and personnel issues

The Wilkin County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, May 10, to discuss financial and personnel issues laid out on the agenda.
They heard information from the group behind the Infinity Center, updating the board on their plans and asking for written commitment of a $5 million pledge for the project. The commissioners had previously verbally agreed to this amount, however the group wanted it to be placed in writing.
Commissioner Lyle Hovland chimed in, saying that the board had never agreed to the $5 million pledge, and being responsible for that number was giving him some “heartburn” on the issue. Commissioner Eric Klindt agreed with Hovland on this point of contention.
However, later in the meeting, Wilkin County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump pulled up minutes from a previous meeting where the board had verbally agreed on the pledge. Klindt however, left that meeting early so he wasn’t as aware of that pledge.
Commissioner Neal Folstad was all-in for the Infinity Center. He spent a good deal of time speaking of the Infinity Center’s proposed benefit to the community in Wilkin County.
Folstad then went on to ask the other board members if they were just looking for a reason to shut the project down. Klindt responded later that they weren’t looking for reasons to oppose the project, but doing their due diligence to question the fiscal responsibility that this pledge could create.
Conversation on how the funds would be used and how they planned to pledge continued after they heard from Krump on her department’s updates.
Hovland offered a motion to extend a 3-1 matched pledge up to $5 million from the county. All other board members agreed and the motion to make a pledge for the Infinity Center passed unanimously.
This pledge is contingent upon how much money is raised in other efforts from the Infinity Center group. For example, if they raised $12 million from other sources, Wilkin County would only be responsible for another $4 million.
This pledge works out almost perfectly for the proposed cost of the project, $19.8 million.
In other news:
• The county attorney’s office obtained approval to hire an assistant attorney in a 4-1 county board vote.
• The highway department is currently working on eight township bridge projects.
• Wilkin County Jail has accepted an offer from Summerville Electric to upgrade the video surveillance system in the jail.
• An IT administrator with 14 years of experience was offered a position with Wilkin County at the top pay scale available to them.
The next Wilkin County Board meeting will be held Tuesday, May 17.
