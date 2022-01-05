Wilkin County Board elects new chair, vice chair

The Wilkin County, Minnesota, Board held their first meeting of the year Tuesday, Jan. 4, during which they elected the chair and vice chair of the board and determined committee assignments.
The next regular county board meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11., and all future commission meetings will take place at 4 p.m. the second and third Tuesday of each month.
The county board, absent Commissioner Neal Folstad, voted unanimously to elect Commissioner Jonathan Green as board chair and Commissioner Lyle Hovland as board vice chair. Commissioner Neal Folstad was the former board chair and Green was the former vice chair.
The board also passed two resolutions during Tuesday’s meeting, the first designating Wahpeton Daily News as the official newspaper of Wilkin County, and the second authorizing the publication of tax notices in the official newspaper of the county in 2022.
The board members also determined committee assignments. The Association of Minnesota Counties 2022 policy committee and voting delegate assignments included: Eric Klindt — environment and natural resources policy committee; Lyle Hovland — general government policy committee; Jonathan Green — health and human services policy committee; Dennis Larson — public safety policy committee; and Neal Folstad — transportation and infrastructure policy committee.
Within the county, some committee assignments included: Green as board chair — Joint LEC (County/City) Committee; Folstad and Larson — purchasing committee; Hovland, Klindt and Green — environmental advisory committee; Folstad — county planning commission (four-year terms); Folstad and Klindt — technology committee; Hovland — safety and security committee; Larson and Klindt — adult mental health advisory council; Folstad and Klindt — personnel committee; Hovland and Larson — Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Board; Larson — Minnesota Rural Counties; Larson and Klindt — Wilkin County Economic Development Authority; Hovland — Buffalo Red River Watershed District; Klindt — Bois de Sioux Watershed District; and Green as board chair — agricultural society.
The commissioners also unanimously approved Milan Drewlow to be re-appointed as the Wilkin County representative on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Red River Valley Development Association.
