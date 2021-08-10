Wilkin County Board gets advice on housing from WCI

The Wilkin County Board heard a synopsis of possible housing options they could pursue in the county from West Central Initiative (WCI) Innovation Strategist Jill Amundson at a Tuesday, Aug. 10 meeting.
Amundson said WCI is partnering with the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA) to formulate a housing plan for both Wilkin and Richland counties. Both counties determined they would allocate several million dollars of the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion settlement funds to housing development. Wilkin County plans to spend $4 million and Richland County plans to spend $8 million.
“One of our objectives is that we'd like to preserve the principal over time as much as we can so that (the settlement money) has the ability to continue doing good things,” commissioner Lyle Hovland said.
WCI identified four areas they feel the diversion funds would prove most beneficial for housing: maintaining and improving existing owner-occupied housing, improving the conditions of current housing stock affordably, creating new affordable housing and using vacant spaces.
Maintaining and improving existing owner-occupied housing
Amundson said the Small Cities Development Program, a forgivable loan project, has been successful in smaller counties and municipalities.
“Typically it’s an elderly couple that’s looking to do some big renovations. They don’t see the access to funds, so it would be typically offered to people at or below 80 percent of area median income,” Amundson said.
The other option would be 0-1 percent construction loans, Amundson said.
Improving the conditions of current housing stock affordably
WCI has been working with the city of Breckenridge on a pilot program called the Breckenridge Housing Rehabilitation Loan. It includes 4 percent loans for the purchase or rehabilitation of a single family dwelling that is then sold at or below $200,000, or the median household income.
“We’ve been seeing some success with that, so it would be an option for you,” Amundson said. “What we would recommend is that you lower that interest rate. We chose 4 percent because we didn’t want to be competing with local lenders.”
Creating new affordable housing
Amundson recommended using a community land trust to boost affordable housing in the area. A trust would own the land, provided by a city or county, and lease it to individuals who would like to build and own a house on the land. The individual would own their home, but lease the land typically for two 99-year leases, Amundson said. When the home is sold, the equity is split between the trust and the homeowner.
“That keeps the land affordable for the next homeowner and allows you to keep that investment in the land to keep the project moving forward,” she said. “... It’s kind of like a split between renting and owning a home, and then you share that equity moving forward, so it’s a win-win situation for both the homeowner and lease owner.”
Community land trusts have been successful in other areas of the state including Duluth, Mankato and Moorhead, Minnesota.
Using vacant spaces
Empty main street buildings are an increasingly common sight in rural America. Those vacant buildings can be repurposed as multi-family dwellings or incubator spaces for new, small businesses, Amundson said.
“We’ve seen a lot of interesting things with main street buildings in specific, so if there are communities in the outlying towns that have a really great space on main street, you could build their retail in the front and multi-family housing in the back.
Rebecca Lynn Petersen, WCI director of development, said they have been hearing about how housing is a priority in many of the west central Minnesota counties they have visited.
“It’s super exciting,” Petersen said. “... If you can nail it, it’s going to be a great sort of prototype for us to take to some of our other communities.”
