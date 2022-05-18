Wilkin County Board hears Three Rivers Arena presentation

The Wilkin County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, May 17, to discuss regular business for the second meeting of the month.
The board began the meeting by unanimously accepting a bid for the Campbell bridge replacement project to be finished by Thanksgiving of this year. The motion is contingent upon approval from the Office of Human Rights, which the board anticipates to just be a formality.
Afterwards, they heard from Becky Tripp from Wilkin County Public Health who brought a few grants from Partnership 4 Health to be approved by the board. One was the $2,000 vaping grant to benefit vaping education and prevention in schools and a $19,000 grant for infrastructure. The board unanimously approved both.
Kim Melton gave a presentation to the board on the Three Rivers Arena, a building she hopes to build as not just equine event center but a multi-use arena. She has done thorough research on almost every aspect of the project and is currently in the pending permit stage.
She has a list of plans for the structures measurements and specifications, which she relayed to the board, and if all goes well she hopes the project will be complete by spring 2023. She brought the project to the board for financial assistance, whether that be a monetary donation or perhaps some tax relief in its first few years.
Several members of the board seemed quite interested in the project and the planning Melton put into it. They directed her to the Economic Development Authority or the Joint Powers Authority to get the financial help she would need.
No official action was taken but the board members listened wholeheartedly and offered Melton their advice on how best to get this project financially backed.
The board then unanimously voted on a motion to approve Blue Pls and Medica as recommendation for Special Needs Basic Care,
MN Senior Health Options, and MN Senior Care Plus request for proposals.
County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump brought forward a resolution establishing an absentee ballot board, which the council unanimously approved.
Breanna Koval brought information to the board about the Thursday, May 12, storm that caused numerous damages throughout the county. She is hopeful that they can apply for federal disaster funds for uninsured property damages within the county. The board unanimously approved the motion, and the funds will be applied for.
The next Wilkin County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held Tuesday, June 14, in the Wilkin County Courthouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.