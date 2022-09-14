Wilkin County Board meetings will now begin three hours earlier than normal beginning at the Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting. The consensus from the commissioners was that 1 p.m. would be a better time so all were able to make it to each meeting. They will meet at this time through the rest of the year. 2023 is unknown so far.
The Tuesday, Sept 13 meeting began with a public hearing in which nobody from the public was present. The hearing was for an updated food protection ordinance, which determines safety measures food service workers must follow. According to Public Health Director Becky Tripp, there were only minor changes in a few paragraphs, but, since there was any change a public hearing had to be held.
Less than a few minutes passed before the ordinance was passed unanimously and the regular meeting began officially.
Wilkin County Sheriff Tony Harris and Wilkin County IT Director Samantha Pauly came to the board next to get a motion for LETG, the database law enforcement uses for most of their operations, view-only access for the Breckenridge City Attorney’s assistant.
Commissioners questioned web security by allowing another person access and what cases they would be able to see. Harris confirmed they would only be able to view Breckenridge Police Department files and none of the Sheriff’s.
Other questions included the cost of licenses to this system and if the county was paying for the city’s access. Commissioner Jon Green said this could be discussed at a later time and then entertained a motion to allow this access.
In a motion by Commissioner Eric Klindt, seconded by Commissioner Dennis Larson, the board approved this access with a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Neal Folstad was the sole dissenter.
No official action was taken during Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud’s presentation. He spoke about some legal subscriptions his office has and then presented a near-final Law Enforcement Center agreement with the city. With preliminary budgets due in less than a month, the agreement needs to be finalized.
Commissioners addressed some changes they’d like to see in the agreement, but indicated they’d talk more about it at their next meeting. After Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard read a letter to the board asking them to reconsider the contract and send forward different negotiators, things seem to be in a better place between the entities.
Larson shared that he and Klindt had met with city officials involved in negotiations and felt the meeting went well.
Whatever happens with the LEC, Folstad told the board he would be a “no” vote.
“I see this as basically kicking the can down the road — others will have to deal with it later,” Folstad explained.
“He’ll come around,” Klindt laughed.
All other action items brought forward were approved unanimously, including the $13,000 purchase of a rotary mower from RDO for the Highway Department, lost warrant resolutions and adding a fee to ordination credential filing.
The next Wilkin County Board meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. in the Wilkin County Courthouse. An update on Summit Carbon Solutions’ project is expected in the coming meeting.
