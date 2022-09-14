Purchase Access

Wilkin County Board meetings will now begin three hours earlier than normal beginning at the Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting. The consensus from the commissioners was that 1 p.m. would be a better time so all were able to make it to each meeting. They will meet at this time through the rest of the year. 2023 is unknown so far.

The Tuesday, Sept 13 meeting began with a public hearing in which nobody from the public was present. The hearing was for an updated food protection ordinance, which determines safety measures food service workers must follow. According to Public Health Director Becky Tripp, there were only minor changes in a few paragraphs, but, since there was any change a public hearing had to be held.



