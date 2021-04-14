Wilkin County Board moves to exit merit system

Wilkin County Board approved a proposal to exit the Minnesota Merit System on their Tuesday, April 13 meeting.
The merit system helps recruit and assess employees, develop personnel policies and train county agency managers for social and human services agencies in 53 counties across the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Thirteen of those counties have petitioned to leave the system this year.
As more counties leave, there are less entities to share the cost of the system, something the Minnesota Merit System Operations Committee has been trying to stabilize. The county currently pays $9,313 into the merit system each year.
Wilkin County Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken said a lot of the services the merit system provides, she already does for the county.
“I do understand why the merit system is helpful for small counties that don’t have HR, however, we do have HR, and I do perform most of these duties already,” Sandbakken said.
Wilkin County, along with most other counties in the state, has run into difficulties hiring during the pandemic. The merit system, which only only applies to one department in the county, human services, requires a separate application and assessment on top of the county job application. Sandbakken said the process has dissuaded some applicants in the past.
The topic of exiting the merit system was first discussed at a March 16 commissioner meeting because the county is due for a compensation and classification study, which would cost around $20,000, Sandbakken said.
Compensation and classification studies compare the county’s current salaries with market competitors in the state and examine the pay relationships between different positions in the county. The last compensation and classification study was done in 2015, and they should be done every four to six years.
“We do need to remain competitive because we do have retirements coming and we need to position ourselves to be competitive to recruit and retain our employees,” Sandbakken said.
The county board also approved a three-year contract agreement with David Drown Associates (DDA) Human Resources, Inc. at their Tuesday meeting.
DDA Management Consultant Mark Goldberg proposed the county exit the merit system and reallocate the $20,000 they would spend on a compensation study toward working with DDA at the March 16 county board meeting.
DDA would offer a system that offers consistent compensation and classification studies, analyzing one third of the county positions each year. DDA would also assist with all departments.
It would cost $5,000 to exit the merit system, then $10,000 for the ongoing compensation and classification system maintenance program. Subsequent years working with DDA would cost $10,000.
“It would essentially be saving taxpayers money,” Sandbakken said of the switch.
While DDA would not assist with hiring — a large component of the merit system — they have specific knowledge of compensation and classification systems in Minnesota.
Sandbakken said hiring is something she is comfortable handling, though one benefit of the merit system was access to a NEOGOV account. NEOGOV provides HR help for the public sector, like automating the hiring, recruiting, performance and onboarding processes.
Even if the county decided they wanted to leave DDA after their three-year contract, the compensation and classification system maintenance program would still be in place for them to use.
“That’s one of the things I like about this, is you’re going to be ongoing,” Commissioner Lyle Hovland said.
The process of exiting the merit system will take around a year, Goldberg said, but DDA can complete one third or one half of the compensation and classification study during that time, so Wilkin County can avoid paying $20,000 for an outside entity.
