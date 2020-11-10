Wilkin County Board to repeal section of Land Use Ordinance

Wilkin County Board motioned to hold a public hearing to initiate the repeal of section 20 of the Land Use Ordinance on their Tuesday, Nov. 10 meeting. The decision follows last month’s settlement of the eight-year dispute over the Fargo-Moorhead Flood Diversion Project.
Section 20 of the ordinance, titled Construction or Maintenance of Surface Water Impoundments, put the county in charge of decisions regarding massive flooding or large impoundments. County board member Lyle Hovland said section 20 was added shortly after the dispute originally began in 2012.
As the ordinance is currently written, entities or people interested in proposing a Large Surface Water Impoundment must submit an application to amend the ordinance, which needs to be approved or disapproved by the board.
The Fargo-Moorhead Flood Diversion Project falls under the category of a Large Surface Water Impoundment, meaning the county board could prevent diversion authority from continuing their project under section 20 of the ordinance.
Wilkin County Attorney Carl Thunem told the county board that in order for the settlement agreement to take effect, section 20 must be repealed. Thunem said there is no way to amend the ordinance in such a way that it won’t impede the diversion project.
“This ordinance, I wouldn’t necessarily say is directed toward the diversion authority, but there are no other projects that certainly appear to be on the horizon that would fall within the ordinance,” Thunem said.
The settlement agreement states: “The Diversion Authority’s payments to the Relief Fund are contingent on the JPA, Wolverton, Comstock, Richland County, and/or Wilkin County not taking any Action to stop and/or interfere with the Comprehensive Project from being designed, constructed, financed, operated, or maintained.”
Action, as defined in the settlement agreement, includes enacting or enforcing local ordinances or legislation that prevents or encumbers the project. In order for the county to receive payments from the Relief Fund, section 20 must be repealed.
The settlement states the diversion authority will pay $75 million to the Relief Fund to serve as compensation for the diversion project. The county board members were in agreement that section 20 needs to be repealed, and Hovland said the remainder of the Land Use Ordinance cannot have any holes in it. The county could be at risk of losing Relief Fund payments if the diversion authority deems anything else a hindrance to the project.
Section 20 will be discussed in a public hearing held by the Planning Commission before any action is taken by the board to repeal the section.
