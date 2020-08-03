Minnesota’s face covering mandate went into effect in late July which requires Minnesotans’ to wear face coverings in indoor public places, including businesses, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
To assist Minnesota’s businesses’ staff and customers who are unable to afford a mask or easily obtain one, more than four million masks were distributed to Chambers of Commerce and other community organizations to help distribute to people.
“There’s no better way to demonstrate our Minnesotan values than by wearing a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “We are working to ensure masks are accessible for businesses and Minnesotans throughout the state. I urge everyone to mask up to protect our neighbors, keep our businesses open, and get us on track to return to the activities we love.”
The Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce was given 4,000 disposable face masks to distribute, nearly 50 businesses pre-registered and received masks. Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge was one of those businesses to receive 100 face masks.
“I expected more (to register) but for the amount of masks we were able to divvy out was able to give more masks to each business,” Executive Vice President of the chamber Lisa Kunkel said. “It would be nice if Minnesota were to do another round of handing out masks, but I have no indication that they are going to. If they do, it would be a good thing to be able to get to every business in the county. Although, we did get to every business that had requested them.”
According to a Minnesota press release, the distribution was a one-time allotment of 4 million disposable masks for businesses and more than 300,000 cloth masks for underserved and at-risk communities.
While Kunkel believes this initiative by the state is helping local businesses, she feels that the biggest challenge the county faces is being a border state which has fewer stringent mandates. North Dakota currently does not have a statewide face-covering mandate. Kunkel said she is happy to be a part of slowing the spread of the virus.
“It’s a river, there’s not much separating the two. We are one community, we try to work as one community. We promote one community and then something like this happens and it feels like it’s dividing us and that’s not what we have worked so hard to do,” Kunkel said.
Walz has pushed for the face coverings to be statewide in order to maintain consistency throughout the state and the Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove has said that wearing a mask is the quickest way path to reopening the state’s economy.
“We’re grateful to local Chambers across Minnesota, who are stepping up to help distribute masks to local businesses. This one-time push is a win-win for our communities – businesses can access free masks, and more Minnesotans can mask up,” Grove said.
For more information, visit https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html or call the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce at 701-642-8744.
