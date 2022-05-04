Wilkin County currently has 18 licensed child care providers in their service. These providers can be paramount to a child’s healthy development and provide much-needed service for parents who must work to provide for their family.
Friday, May 6, is National Child Care Provider Appreciation Day; a time to celebrate the people who make parents’ lives more worry-free.
“Family child care can be a very rewarding career for individuals interested in working with young children and their families,” Ashley Wiertzema, health and human services specialist, said. “It allows you to be home with your own children while supporting your community by providing a valued service.”
One licensed child care provider in Wilkin County has been offering her services for the last 32 years. Cindie VanTassle spends almost 12 hours a day caring for children from birth to about 5 years old.
Her days begin around 6:30 a.m. when the kids begin to show up at her home. Once they have all shown up she spends the rest of her day providing food, education and care.
She usually begins by providing breakfast then moves onto playtime followed by learning time. Afterwards, she provides another meal and oversees nap time.
While her exact duties vary on a daily basis, she can always expect to be changing diapers, playing educational games and holding one of the two infants she has in her care currently.
VanTassel is licensed to care for up to 10 children, but prefers to keep her number around seven or eight.
“Caring for two infants takes a lot of time and energy, so I don’t think I’m in a position to take on more kids right now,” she said. “The families I currently have work really well.”
Her favorite parts of the job include all the hugs and “a-ha” moments the children have. The moments where they do things on their own for the first time, especially when they didn’t know they could do them before.
Her least favorite part of the job are all the runny noses during cold and flu season.
Licensed child care providers are required to receive at least 16 hours of training per year. However, Van Tassel and many other providers go above and beyond what is required.
Apart from the time spent doing the job, these providers must spend extra time on education and training, which adds to the total hours they have to spend away from their family.
Without these providers in the county, families and businesses may suffer.
“Child care is a necessity in each and every community,” VanTassel said. “Many businesses wouldn’t be able to keep their doors open without child care.”
VanTassel also mentioned the potential for a child care hole in Wilkin County’s future. “With an aging population of providers in communities, without new people coming in, it will hurt the workforce to the detriment of the community,” she said.
However, right now, that hole has not been made and these providers make life better for parents and children alike.
There are programs available to help cover costs of child care, such as the Child Care Assistance Program, which provides financial support while parents are at work, looking for work or going to school. Wiertzema is the contact person for this service and can be reached at 218-643-7122.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.