Wilkin County Chief Deputy Tony Harris to run for sheriff

Wilkin County will be holding elections for six spots in the 2022 election season. One of these positions will be the Wilkin County Sheriff, an office currently held by Rick Fielder, who plans to retire in June 2022.
Chief Deputy Tony Harris has filed for election, throwing his name into the only race with more than one candidate as of press time. Harris will also be filling in for Fielder as the interim Wilkin County Sheriff until elections in November.
Harris is running for the position because of his dedication to Wilkin County and the public residing here.
“I’ve been serving Wilkin County for 14 years, I grew up just outside the county and my wife is from here,” Harris said. “I enjoy working with the public here and want to continue serving them.”
He believes he is the best fit because of his continued service to the community and his experience within the sheriff’s office.
“I still work here — I’ve been here since 2006 and worked my way through every job you can do in the sheriff’s office, besides sheriff,” Harris said. “I’m dedicated to the county.”
If elected, Harris plans to follow through on two current technology projects started in the sheriff’s office. One is related to the CAD system relating to dispatch and the other is a new radio system.
“I plan to make sure we have access to technology in order to better provide safety for residents and improve communications,” he said.
Having worked all positions in the sheriff’s office, Harris feels like that is the next logical step in his career. He believes in continued growth through careers and hopes to accept the position in November if elected.
“It would mean the world to me to be elected, for anyone in the law enforcement sector, or any position, moving up should always be a goal,” Harris said. “Nobody should want to stay in the same position; moving up as sheriff I could really make (Wilkin County) a great place.”
