Wilkin County Commissioner-elect Rick Busko comments on victory

Breckenridge City Council Member Rick Busko was elected to the Wilkin Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 general election. Beating out his competitor Mark Engebretson by less than 50 votes, Busko took 52.80% of the vote.
“I’m excited for the new challenge,” Busko said. “I did beat our Mark but he would have been a great choice too.”
The elected candidate will serve a four-year term, replacing 20-year veteran Neal Folstad in the fourth district after he didn’t seek reelection. Busko is excited to get the chance to serve on the commission, yet nervous to fill Folstad’s spot.
“He’s got a lot of experience — they’re very big shoes to fill,” Busko explained. “I won’t be going in blind though, because of my governmental experience on the city council.”
Election results will not be considered official until they have been canvassed, which is planned to take place later this month. Busko will be sworn into office at the commissioners’ first meeting in January.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.