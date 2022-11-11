Wilkin County Commissioner-elect Rick Busko comments on victory

Rick Busko.

 Daily News file photo

Breckenridge City Council Member Rick Busko was elected to the Wilkin Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 general election. Beating out his competitor Mark Engebretson by less than 50 votes, Busko took 52.80% of the vote.

“I’m excited for the new challenge,” Busko said. “I did beat our Mark but he would have been a great choice too.”



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 