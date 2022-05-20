Wilkin County Commissioner to run for re-election

Jonathan Green was elected as the Wilkin County Commissioner of District 2 in 2018 where he replaced the seat vacated by 20-year commission veteran, Stephanie Miranowski. He won his election receiving 356 votes over his write-in opponent, according to previous Daily News reporting.
The four-year commission veteran filed for re-election, and hopes to continue his service to Wilkin County and District 2.
“In the last four years I’ve accomplished my goals, but I’m not done yet,” Green said. “I would like another four years to get more done in the county.”
Green feels like he is the best fit for the position because he has had the past four years to build his experiences and relationships in his district. If re-elected, he wants to continue the work he’s been doing, but also address issues he feels haven’t seen enough change.
“I feel like we haven’t done enough to address the drug problem — opioid and meth crisis, in Wilkin County,” Green said. “I think there’s work to be done, like creating some type of halfway house, or having something else to shoot for in the county.”
Green feels passionately about assisting those in his district and making sure their issues are being addressed to the best of his, and the commission’s ability.
“(If elected) it would mean continuing to help out my constituents in my district,” Green said. “For example, housing continues to be an issue and I believe we have an opportunity to address it in the next four years.”
The filing deadline for Wilkin County elections is May 31, 2022.
