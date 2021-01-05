Wilkin County commissioners take oath of office

Wilkin County Commissioners Dennis Larson, Eric Klindt and Lyle Hovland took the oath of office at their organizational meeting Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
The three commissioners ran unopposed and were reelected in November 2020. Jonathan Green and Neal Folstad will be up for reelection in 2022.
Larson, Klindt and Hovland recited, “I solemnly swear that I will support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Minnesota, and that I will faithfully execute and discharge the duties of the office of the commissioners of Wilkin County in Minnesota, according to the law to the best of my ability and understanding.”
The commissioners also rotated their roles on the county board, a move they do at the beginning of each new year. Neal Folstad was appointed board chair, Larson’s previous role, and Jonathan Green was appointed vice chair, Folstad’s previous role.
“First of all, I wanted to say thank you Dennis for your leadership over the past year. You’ve done a good job, and let’s hope I can do nearly as well. We’ll see,” Folstad said, lightheartedly.
The commissioners also reorganized or affirmed each committee role in their Tuesday meeting.
They mostly maintained their previous roles on the 38 committees. Notable changes included: Hovland will now serve on the Cooperative Extension Committee, Klindt will serve on the Technology Committee and Central MN Regional Radio Board and Folstad became the primary commissioner for the WE Care Coalition, and Hovland became the alternate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.