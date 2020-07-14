Wilkin County Courthouse reopens

The Wilkin County Courthouse is reopening its doors to the public and no longer limiting excess for services effective immediately.
The commissioners made the decision at their meeting held Tuesday, July 14. The only service that will continue to require an appointment is for drivers’ licensing. Additionally, the court administration is requiring face coverings to be worn on the second floor where the courtroom is located.
The board made the approval primarily out of concern for the quickly approaching election season. Wilkin County only has two township polling stations and three within Breckenridge. While the option to mail-in ones voting ballot, most feel more comfortable dropping it off at the courthouse, the county’s Auditor-Treasurer Janelle Krump said.
It would be a smoother process for the primary election in August and the general election in November if individuals were allowed to enter the courthouse without making an appointment, drop off their ballot, send them on their way and sanitize accordingly, she said.
Krump’s office department looked into setting up a polling booth or drop off site outside the courthouse, however, all different plans were not feasible.
Other county offices, such as Family Services that is not located at the courthouse, remain with limited access until the commissioner’s next meeting.
Commissioner Neal Folstad made the motion and the board approved unanimously to reopen the courthouse with the exception of requiring an appointment for drivers’ licensing.
In other news, the board approved to receive COVID-19 relief funds from the Minnesota Department of Revenue. As of June 29, the department distributed a total of $596,086,068 to 64 counties and 196 cities and towns in Minnesota. The Coronavirus Relief Fund is federal aid that was given to states to distribute to eligible local governments.
“(It’s for) necessary expenditures, unaccounted-for expenses and incurred costs during the COVID-19 period,” Krump said. “If you don’t do anything you are forfeiting money..”
She also told the commissioners that if the county does not use all of the funds provided by the aid, then it will be returned to the Department of Revenue.
Wilkin County is eligible for nearly $854,000. The county board approved of receiving the funds and to submit a certification form.
The city of Breckenridge was eligible for nearly $249,000. They have already submitted their certification form and have already received the funds, according to Finance Officer Laurie Christensen.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet next at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21 at the courthouse.
