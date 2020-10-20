Wilkin County COVID-19 cases increasing after months of stability

From March 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, Wilkin County, Minnesota, had a total of 75 COVID-19 cases. The county had an additional 50 cases between Oct. 1-19, bringing the total as of Tuesday, Oct. 20 to 125.
After months of stability, coronavirus cases in the county are rising fast, Wilkin County Director of Public Health Debra Jacobs said.
Despite the increased caseload, Wilkin County does not offer barrier-free testing. Sanford Health Clinic in Wahpeton offers testing only if someone is experiencing symptoms. Essentia Health, also in Wahpeton, offers a telehealth visit before scheduling a test between 10-11 a.m. each day.
Jacobs said Sanford Health Clinic is busy right now, one of the reasons it is not conducting barrier-free testing. The other reason lies in the need for everyone who gets tested to quarantine even if their test result comes back negative, since it could be a false negative, Jacobs said.
The closest barrier-free testing site is in Moorhead, Minnesota, which will be offering testing from 12-7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the remainder of the pandemic. The testing site is located at 1110 S. 14th St. in Moorhead.
Jacobs encouraged students to get tested since multiple area schools have seen COVID-19 cases since the school year began. Wilkin County has so far been able to link many of the school outbreaks to sports, since youth tend not to wear their masks during practices or games, Jacobs said. What children do as soon as they are off school grounds can also contribute to the spread of COVID-19, since they are no longer required to wear their masks or social distance.
Wilkin County's health department has begun meeting weekly with the Minnesota Department of Health to plan for the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, Jacobs said. While it's unknown when the vaccine will be ready, Jacobs said the starting vaccine will need to be kept in ultra-cold storage. The nearest facility that has ultra-cold storage is in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
The vaccine can be refrigerated for five days, Jacobs said, which would give the county enough time to retrieve it from Fergus Falls and vaccinate a small number of Wilkin County residents. Likely, the vaccine would be reserved for healthcare workers who are in contact with COVID-19 patients first before being made available for the general public, she said.
The vaccination will require two rounds of dosage and must be from the same company. For instance, if someone gets the ultra-cold vaccine, they must get the ultra-cold follow-up too.
Minnesota has had 125,215 COVID-19 cases and 2,246 deaths as of Tuesday, Oct. 20. Of those cases, 1,120 are new as of Tuesday. There are currently 13,897 active cases in the state.
Since mid-September, Minnesota has been experiencing higher case numbers than the beginning of the pandemic. October has brought almost no relief, with most days reporting over 1,000 new cases. Wednesday, Oct. 14 had the highest number of deaths in the state since early June, comparable to the number of deaths occurring from April to June this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.