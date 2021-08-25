Wilkin County DFL recognize local ‘political heroes’

Nearly a year after a few Breckenridge, Minnesota, residents spoke out about the theft or vandalism of their political signs, Wilkin County DFL members Vernae and Mike Hasbargen hosted an ice cream social thanking them for their courage.
Charles Cherry and LaNay Rock were the guests of honor at the Tuesday, Aug. 24 event. North Dakota State College of Science Economics and Political Science Professor Jeff Hart moderated and participated in a discussion with Cherry and Rock about the current political climate.
“We were all saddened by the multiple attacks your properties went through, and yet, incredibly impressed with the grit you two had in sticking with it and the grace with which you handled the attacks,” Mike Hasbargen said, addressing Cherry and Rock.
Vernae Hasbargen said they were inspired to organize the event not just because of Cherry and Rock, but also because of the political gall of other attendees like Jay McNamar, former Minnesota District 12A representative; Murray Smart, who ran for election to the Minnesota House of Representatives to represent District 12A in 2018 and 2020; and Jill Abahsain, who ran for election to the Minnesota State Senate to represent District 12 in 2020.
Various Wilkin County DFL members such as Chair Erin Gunderson, Treasurer Greg Boole and Outreach Officer Kira Barbosa and a handful of community members attended the event.
Hart, who is also the associate chair and secretary of Wilkin County DFL, began the discussion with how the pandemic and political strife of the past year and a half has affected his classes on a daily basis.
“I theme my political science classes all on the idea of the balance of liberty and order,” Hart said. “I don’t know if we could have a better example everyday than a pandemic. How do we have order in society, how do we maintain liberty, and where’s the tradeoff?”
For Rock and Cherry, it felt like liberty and order were taken away when they experienced hostility over their political beliefs. Both Breckenridge residents had Biden-Harris signs in the yards, and both had them stolen. Rock said she also had “Trump 2020” spray painted on her fence and garbage thrown on her property.
“What I think was most different about this past election was the element of danger. People were so angry, so misinformed. While it’s been heated many times in our country for elections, this time I felt like I might actually be in danger here in Breckenridge,” Rock said. “A few people actually said, ‘I think you better take that (sign) down,’ and I said, ‘Oh no,’ and I never did.”
Hart said the divisiveness of the 2016 and 2020 elections was something that had been building up over the last three decades. As a high school teacher in 1990, Hart attended a workshop hosted by Robert A. Taft Institute of Government. Taft, a conservative Republican from Ohio, served as a U.S. senator for 14 years from 1939-1953. The workshop encouraged the attending educators to teach their students to force parties to take stands on issues, Hart said.
“And (to teach them) that there wasn’t enough difference between the parties in the ‘80s and ‘90s that voters actually had a choice,” Hart said. “Well, in the last 10 years, I’ve really thought ‘be careful what you wish for.’ Now we are so polarized as a nation.”
Cherry said although he wasn’t yet old enough to vote, he remembers the feisty election of 1948. Harry Truman, a Democrat, wasn’t expected to win the electoral college or popular vote.
“I’ve lived through all the other elections since then. The election in 2016 was like nothing I had ever experienced or observed before,” Cherry said.
The election of 2020 seemed even worse; in 2016, Cherry put up signs, but he said he never dealt with theft or damage, Daily News previously reported. Last year, tensions rose to the point of action.
While Cherry and Rock said they suspect the theft and vandalism were a result of rowdy youth, the political ideas and behaviors are ultimately coming from adults.
“In the beginning, I had the same thought you had, Charles, ‘Eh, kids.’ Things progressed a little further, people were chucking garbage over our fence, and what was shocking to me was how every level of every person was suddenly involved in politics,” Rock said. “Whereas in elections gone by, there just wasn’t any of that. It seems like a lot of it was driven by hatred and people were passing that to their kids. … I had never seen anything so low-brow in our country and with our elections.”
Hart said Cherry and Rock were not the only people who had their signs stolen — they were just the ones to come forward publicly. Hart had to redistribute Biden-Harris signs to a number of people in the community. One night, his own yard signs were stolen.
“On a Saturday afternoon, some young people drove by in a car and said, ‘F--- Biden,’” Hart said. “Why? Why did we get so coarse?”
Hart said he tries to address the divide in his classroom. He is open with his students about his political beliefs. He chooses textbooks by authors who view politics differently than him so his students get an array of viewpoints. He plays news segments every morning so the students are informed about national and global happenings.
“I said, ‘We’re going to talk like adults. You can have whatever opinion you want; it’s never going to hurt your grade. But we need to be able to talk like adults and to think critically,’” Hart said.
The discussion wound down with Rock, Hart and Cherry sharing their values.
“Somewhere in the Episcopal ‘Book of Common Prayer,’ you can hear this: ‘Hear what our Lord Jesus Christ saith, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself,’ and the second one, not unlike to it, ‘You shall love the God your father with all your might and strength in your soul.’ And that’s the best way I can give you my values: Love your neighbor,” Cherry said.
Similarly, Hart and Rock said their values are born from a love and acceptance for other people.
“That one’s super easy for me. I believe everybody has the right to be whatever they are. I believe every race, every gender, every sexuality, everybody is equal. I’ve pretty much devoted my life to teaching my kids that,” Rock said.
