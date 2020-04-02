Wilkin County discusses a possible shelter-in-place extension

Wilkin County Board of Commissioners and county department heads met Wednesday, April 1 to provide stay-at-home order updates and also prepare for possible changes to come in the following weeks.
Director of Emergency Management Breanna Koval proposed to the commissioners that they continue limiting access to the Wilkin County Courthouse until the end of April. Gov. Tim Walz’s shelter-in-place order will expire Friday, April 10 although he said that he would continue to recommend social distancing for an additional three weeks. This limited access would set up the the county for three weeks of the social distancing protocol.
With a 5-0 vote, the board unanimously voted to have limited access to the courthouse beginning April 13 through May 1, unless Walz extends the shelter in place order.
“Shelter-in-place means people aren’t coming into the courthouse and social distancing meaning we are still limiting access where we don’t want a lot of people in, we do most of our business over the phone but the employees are back in their offices,” Koval said. “Personally, I would like to see limited access to continue through the end of April.”
During a media briefing held on Wednesday, Walz said at this time he will not be extending the shelter-in-place order but that “our peak is still coming” and that he will make the announcement if he plans to extend the order during the early to the middle of next week.
“I think we need to go back to limited access on (April) 13th unless Gov. Walz extends the shelter-in-place for another week or more weeks. As long as we are ordered to shelter-in-place by the governor, we will be closed to the public but come the 13th and there hasn’t been a renewed order, we should continue limited access,” Commissioner Eric Klindt said. “I move that come April 13, we go back to limited access until May 1 and the employees are back to work, provided Governor Walz has not extended the shelter-in-place order.”
The next county board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14. However, the commissioners agreed that if Walz makes any changes they will meet immediately.
Koval also updated the county staff that Wilkin County Public Health will begin collecting homemade masks next weeks, if any residents want to make them. She said they intend to provide information to the public regarding guidelines to follow and drop-off locations.
As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., Minnesota has 689 confirmed cases, 17 deaths related to COVID-19 and 27 individuals in critical care.
