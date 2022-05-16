Wilkin County election filing period begins

The filing period for the 2022 election period in Wilkin County will be May 17-31. Six positions will be up for election this cycle.
Two positions previously voted upon, Wilkin County Auditor-Treasurer and Wilkin County Recorder, are now appointed and will not be on the ballot.
Anyone interested in filing for an open position can complete the documents needed at the Wilkin County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, Wilkin County Courthouse — 1st Floor, weekdays from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Wilkin County Attorney
The county attorney is the main prosecutor for the district, representing the government in criminal cases. The attorney investigates crimes and decides whether or not to bring charges against suspects. They also negotiate plea bargains and try cases before juries and judges.
The current county attorney is Joseph Glasrud and he has been in position since December 2021 after the resignation of Matthew Jorud. This is a four-year term position.
Candidates must live in Wilkin County and submit an affidavit of candidacy along with a $50 filing fee and proof of license to practice law to the County Auditor-Treasurer’s office.
Wilkin County Commissioner District 2 and District 4
The board of commissioners leads county government; passing legislation and administering services and programs. Commissioners approve budgets, hire staff and set policy. The board also elects some of its members to leadership positions like chairperson and vice chairperson, to be held for one-year terms. These will be nonpartisan four-year term positions.
District 2 includes the Townships of Connelly, Nilsen, Andrea, McCauleyville, Nordick, and Meadows, the City of Kent, and that part of the City of Breckenridge lying north of Mendenhall Ave beginning at 10th St. N., north on 10th St. N. to Beede Ave to U.S. Highway 75 North, that part of the City lying east of U.S. Highway 75 North, north of Mendenhall Ave and east of the intersection of Mendenhall Ave and Andrews Ave to the extension of Andrews Ave to the City boundary.
Jonathan Green is currently the District 2 commissioner and he also sits as the elected chairman of the board. He was elected in 2018 receiving 356 votes over the write-in opponent.
District 4 includes the City of Breckenridge lying north of Minnesota Ave, east to 8th St. N., north on 8th St. N. To Mendenhall Ave, east on Mendenhall Ave to 10th St. N., north on 10th St N. to Beede Ave, west on Beede Ave to U.S. Highway 75 N., that part of the City west of U.S. Highway 75 N to the city boundary.
Neal Folstad is currently the District 4 commissioner. He was originally elected in 2002 during a special election to fill a vacated seat.
Candidates must be a resident of the district they file for and submit an affidavit of candidacy along with a $50 filing fee to the County Auditor-Treasurer’s office.
Wilkin County Sheriff
The sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer for the county. They oversee the county’s law enforcement department, including deputies and administrative support.
County sheriffs enforce the law in unincorporated areas within a county, but can also provide services to municipalities that don’t have their own police department. They are also in charge of county jails, and are sometimes asked to serve subpoenas, protection orders and eviction notices. This is a four-year term position.
The current Wilkin County Sheriff is Rick Fielder who has held the position since 2010 where he ran unopposed. Fielder is retiring from his position in June and Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Harris will be filling the spot in the interim.
Candidates must be a resident of Wilkin County and submit an affidavit of candidacy including a $50 filing fee and proof of Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training license to the County Auditor-Treasurer’s office.
Soil and Water Conservation District 2 and District 5 Supervisor
Soil and Water Conservation district supervisors sit on a board of five to provide local leadership in the conservation of soil, water, and related natural resources through programs and partnerships with individuals, businesses, organizations and government. These are nonpartisan four-year term positions.
District 2 includes the Townships of Atherton, Manston, Prairie View, Tanberg, and the City of Rothsay. The current District 2 Supervisor is Pam Hendrickson who was elected in 2006 where she ran unopposed.
District 5 includes the Townships of Bradford, Champion, Foxhome, and the Cities of Foxhome and Nashua. The current District 5 Supervisor is Joshua Deal who was elected in 2018 where he ran unopposed.
Candidates must live in their district and submit an affidavit of candidacy including a $20 filing fee to the County Auditor-Treasurer’s office.
