After a two-week filing period, the window for Wilkin County elections is now closed. There are a total of six positions open, and eight candidates will be on the ballot in November.
Four candidates will be running unopposed this election season. Joseph Glasrud will be the only candidate for Wilkin County Attorney. He is currently the appointed county attorney, filling the spot of the previously elected official who left the seat early.
Jonathan Green will be the only candidate in the Wilkin County Commissioner District 2 election. Green is the incumbent for the position and was first elected in 2018, replacing longtime board member Stephanie Mirankowsi.
Both Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor candidates will also be running unopposed. Joshua Deal is the incumbent for District 5 and is expected to continue serving in his position. Bruce Nelson is a newcomer to the board and will be the sole candidate for District 2. He’s expected to fill the seat of Pam Hendrickson who has been on the board for 16 years.
The two races to watch in Wilkin County will be the county sheriff and District 4 commissioner.
The county sheriff position is currently held by Rick Fielder who has been elected since 2010. Fielder will be retiring in June, just a few months short of the 2022 election. Tony Harris and Josh Nack will be the candidates vying for this open position.
Nack worked for the Wilkin County Sheriff’s office for 19 years, spending 11 of those as the chief deputy, the highest rank one can be appointed to, directly below sheriff. According to previous Daily News reporting, Nack would like to continue serving the community he has been serving, during his time with the office.
Harris is the current chief deputy and has worked in the office for 14 years. He will also be appointed as the sheriff prior to the election in Fielder’s absence. According to previous Daily News reporting, Harris has worked every position in the office, and believes sheriff is the next logical step.
The current district 4 commissioner Neal Folstad, has been in his position since 2002. He has not filed for re-election and his spot will be filled by one of two county board hopefuls. Mark Engebretson and Rick Busko will be running for this position.
Busko is an elected official in the Breckenridge City Council, serving since 2018. He hopes his experience with the council will help him prepare for this position, and he wants to bring a fresh voice to the board.
Engebretson was the executive director for the Valley Lake Boys Home for around 40 years and has experience working with state, county and school officials in the past. He hopes to give back to the community he is a part of, and feels like this is the best way to do that.
Look to Daily News for more election coverage as the community inches closer to filling out their cherished ballots.
