Wilkin County encourages businesses to apply for CARES Act funds

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has $200,000 in CARES Act funds to be distributed to businesses and organizations that have experienced financial losses due to COVID-19.
So far, only 10 businesses or organizations have applied for county CARES Act funds. With the Oct. 15, 2020, deadline fast approaching, members of the Wilkin County Cares Act Committee (WCCAC) are encouraging every small business and organization in the county to apply.
Russ Foster, Wilkin County Veterans Service officer and WCCAC committee member, said the process to apply is simple. Businesses and organizations can go to Wilkin County’s website and complete the two-page “Wilkin County Cares Pandemic Relief” application. The completed application can be emailed back, or dropped off at the County Courthouse, Foster said.
Wilkin County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump said the funds can help nearly any business or nonprofit, from school Boosters clubs –– which are considered nonprofits –– to salons and restaurants. Some businesses like salons, which are operating at half capacity, would be shoo-ins for funds, but Krump said they have not had a single salon in the county apply.
The city of Breckenridge, Minnesota, has its own CARES Act funds to spend. Breckenridge businesses and organizations can apply for both city and county CARES Act funds and be eligible to receive funds from both.
“[Businesses should] apply regardless of what they think they’re eligible for, apply” Foster said. “Let us figure that out. It’s so easy to do … Don’t underestimate it, just apply. It’s a huge benefit to them.”
Not only can businesses record COVID-19 related expenses they’ve already experienced, they can factor future expenses into their application, Foster said.
For instance, boosters clubs that used to provide concessions for high school football games could factor in the revenue they are losing from not being able to sell food and drinks, Krump said. Restaurants could factor in how much they have already paid for cleaning supplies and how much they expect to continue paying.
An application first goes through a subcommittee, then through WCCAC and ends at the county board for final approval. If an application is approved, the county will cut the business or organization a check. The county can allot up to $10,000 to a business or organization, but Krump said they’ve seen applications that recorded as low as $500 in losses.
Foster said nearly all the current applicants have only applied because a member of WCCAC reached out to them personally, but WCCAC members don’t have time to try to reach out to every small business and organization in the county and encourage them to apply.
In total, the county received $853,339 in CARES Act funds, Foster said. WCCAC had their first meeting Aug. 6, 2020, to decide how to distribute the money they received. In September 2020, Krump brought a preliminary budget to the county board for approval.
A lot of the funds went to public safety, IT infrastructure, school districts and developing a better work-from-home system, Foster said. School districts received some CARES Act funding directly, but not enough to break even with what they’ve had to spend, Krump said, so a portion of the county’s CARES Act funds are being given directly to each school in the county.
After budgeting for all the county expenses, around $200,000 was left to aid small businesses and organizations, Krump said. If that money is not spent on businesses, WCCAC will try to spend it elsewhere in the county, or give more to county schools.
“The object is to spend the money, not give it back to the federal government,” Foster said. “Keep it within the county. And if we can help businesses within the county, then it’s even better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.