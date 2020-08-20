Wilkin County Fair Board hopeful for 2021 event

Breckenridge, Minnesota residents and members of the surrounding area expected to be riding the ferris wheel, doing sing-alongs and dancing with bands, eating mini-donuts, getting their faces painted and playing carnival games this week.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, their Wilkin County Fair favorites will have to wait until next year. The 2020 fair was scheduled to be held from Thursday, Aug. 20-Sunday, Aug. 23. It was canceled, the first time that happened to the fair in over 100 years, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
“It was a heartfelt decision to cancel this fair,” Fair Board President Stephanie Miranowski said. “This was not an easy decision to make but we believe we have made the right one.”
While the decision was tough to make, the fair board is excited more than ever to hold a fair next year as long as the COVID-19 situation allows that event.
“We are still around. We haven’t given up on having a fair and we are looking forward to next year in the hopes that we can hold a Wilkin County Fair,” Miranowski said.
That board has talked with the 2020 scheduled performances, exhibitors, events and other fair participants to plan for a 2021 fair.
Miranowski said things to look forward to for next year’s fair include: Marion’s Midway Shows Carnival will be the fair’s midway, Dariann Leigh will be performing and there will be live bands both Friday and Saturday night, the Breckenridge Fire Department will host a beer garden, antique tractor display and parade, car and motorcycle show, demolition derby, Mrs. McDonald’s Farm animals, 4-H exhibits, kids day full of games and attractions, two princess pageants, along with a variety of fair food, vendors and art displays.
“There are many more reasons to come to the fair after COVID-19,” she said. “See you in 2021.”
The board decided to cancel the fair out of the health and safety for the community, guests, volunteers, vendors and exhibitors.
“There was no right way or safe way to hold the fair,” Miranowski said. “I looked at all of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and it was just pages and pages of requirements and thought there is just no way – we don’t have enough volunteers.”
The last time the Wilkin County Fair had been canceled was in 1918 because of the Spanish flu pandemic. In fact, the fair even managed to be held during the flood of 1997. Miranowski previously joked that “it takes only a pandemic to stop us.”
