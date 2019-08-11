The Junior Princess and Pre-teen Princess Pageants will be held next week at the Wilkin County Fair.
The junior pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at the Earthen Stage in Welles Memorial Park, Breckenridge, Minnesota. This pageant is for girls ages 5-7. Kenzy Overby, program director for Wahpeton Breckenridge Just for Kix, will emcee the event.
The preteen pageant is for girls ages 9-12 and will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the same location. Mrs. North Dakota International Jessie (Worner) Aamodt, a Breckenridge High School alumna, will emcee the event.
The Wilkin County Fair begins accepting entries for Open Class from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. The public can head down to the park for lunch at St. Mary’s food stand and the 4-H Canteen which open at 11 a.m. Thursday. The judging of non-livestock projects and poultry and rabbit judging takes place Thursday. The Midway rides, games and food vendors open at 4 p.m.
Look to more fair preview coverage each day this week in the Daily News and find our special fair section on our website at https://issuu.com/wickcommuni cations/docs/wilkin_co_ fair_19/1?e=1225821/71500240/.
