Two new princesses were crowned over the weekend in Wilkin County. The annual Princess Pageants were held Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17 as part of the Wilkin County Fair.
Although weather relocated Saturday’s event, it didn’t put a damper on the enthusiasm expressed by the contestants.
The Junior Princess Pageant took place the day before on the Earthen Stage. Harper Heger, 7, was crowned this year’s princess. Following Heger in second and third place, respectively, were Taylor Kubela, 7, and Kynslee Neu, 5.
Other participants were awarded a sash for their excellence in a trio of categories. Kianna Dowling, 5, was named the winner of the Private Interview portion. Lauren Berg, 5, entertained the crowd with her first-place showing in the On-Stage Interview. Bryleigh Medenwald, 7, won Best Party Dress.
Other participants were Ava Amborn, 5, Kylie Conzemius, 5, and Zoey Fronning, 6.
Along with crowning this year’s victor, the 2018 princess, Clara Loll, also played keyboard for the crowd during one of the break portions of the competition. Out of the Blue also performed throughout the show.
Judges were Cindy Noetzelman, Mata Peterson and Becky Tripp.
A rainstorm came through the area Saturday evening and moved the Pre-teen Princess Pageant indoors to the Breckenridge High School auditorium. Mrs. North Dakota International Jessie Aamodt, a Breckenridge High School alumni, was the emcee.
Contestants were Adriana Boesen, 11, who won Best Party Dress, Miley Bruce, 11, who won Best On Stage Interview, Alivia Presgrove, 9, Emmalee Keller, 10, who was first runner up and won Miss Congeniality, Phoenix Desjarlais, 12, who won Best Private Interview and was second runner up, and Nessa Johnson, 11.
The girls opened the program with a dance to a disco-themed medley. Out of the Blue provided music during the breaks. The contestants answered questions given to them by Aamodt, and also heard from 2018 Preteen Princess Jasmyn Benedict. Judges were Steph Boll, Jena Maxwell and Danielle DeFries.
After the scores were tallied, Benedict awarded the crown to 2019 Princess Miley Bruce.
Congratulations to all the winners and contestants who participated.
